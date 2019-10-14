Football winds down; WPIAL soccer playoffs begin this week on HSSN

Sunday, October 13, 2019 | 9:25 PM

Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Freeport’s Luke Miller attempts to cover Burrell’s Zach Miller as he catches the winning pass for a 2-point conversation in overtime against Freeport at Burrell High School on Friday, Oct 11, 2019.

The stretch run continues with two more weeks of regular-season football, one more week of girls volleyball and the start of the soccer postseason this week on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Trib HSSN has video and audio coverage from Week 8 of the high school football season with plenty of conference games among the 36 WPIAL, District 6 and District 9 broadcasts Friday and Saturday.

Friday’s coverage begins with the Trib HSSN WPIAL Pregame Show at 6 p.m. and concludes the Trib HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show.

There’s also the end of section play in WPIAL girls volleyball and the start of the WPIAL boys and girls soccer playoffs with the unveiling Wednesday with the HSSN Playoff Pairings Show and the start play Saturday.

We also have four new Rebel Yell podcasts throughout the week and another edition of This Week in the WPIAL on Tuesday here on Trib HSSN.

Monday, Oct. 14

Rebel Yell Podcast – Preview of Week 8 in WPIAL football for Classes 3A, 2A and A

WPIAL Girls Soccer – North Hills at North Allegheny at 7:15 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer – Brownsville at Waynesburg Central at 7:30 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Talk Show – Live Video Stream: This Week in the WPIAL at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Seneca Valley at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, Oct. 16

Rebel Yell Podcast – Preview of Week Eight in WPIAL football for Class 6A, 5A and 4A

Talk Show – Live Video Stream: The WPIAL Soccer Playoff Pairings Show at 12 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Field Hockey – Pine-Richland at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, Oct. 17

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Live Video Stream: Penn-Trafford at Norwin at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Pine-Richland at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, Oct. 18

Rebel Yell Podcast – Game day discussion on Week Eight top storylines with James Dotson

Talk Show – Live Video Stream: Trib HSSN WPIAL Pregame Show at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Live Video Steam: Brentwood at Burgettstown at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Live Video Stream: Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Live Video Stream: Canon-McMillan at Central Catholic at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Hempfield at Butler at 7:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

WPIAL Football – West Allegheny at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Peters Township at Bethel Park at 7:30 p.m. on KDKA-AM 1020 and on WJPA-FM 95.3

WPIAL Football – Live Video Stream: Moon at Woodland Hills at 7 p.m. on the Woodland Hills Football Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Shaler at North Hills at 7:30 p.m. on WJAS-AM 1320

WPIAL Football – McKeesport at Franklin Regional at 7 p.m. on WHJB-FM 107.1

WPIAL Football – Connellsville at Gateway at 7 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Live Video Stream: Baldwin at Penn Hills at 7 p.m. on the Penn Hills Football Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Latrobe at Midd-West at 7:30 p.m. on WCNS-FM 97.3, WCNS-AM 1480

WPIAL Football – Penn-Trafford at Hampton at 7 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – New Castle at Highlands at 7 p.m. on WKST-AM 1200

WPIAL Football – Beaver at Montour at 7 p.m. on WKPL-FM 92.1

WPIAL Football – Thomas Jefferson at Greensburg Salem at 7 p.m. on WXJX-FM 98.7, WXJX-AM 910

WPIAL Football – Laurel Highlands at Indiana at 7 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

WPIAL Football – Knoch at Trinity at 7 p.m. on WISR-AM 680

WPIAL Football – Beaver Falls at Blackhawk at 7 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3

WPIAL Football – South Park at Central Valley at 7 p.m. on WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL Football – Burrell at Waynesburg Central at 7 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network 3 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Live Video Stream: Western Beaver at Neshannock at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Shenango at New Brighton at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Shady Side Academy at East Allegheny at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Seton LaSalle at Serra Catholic at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – South Allegheny at Carlynton at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – McGuffey at Avonworth at 7 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Chartiers-Houston at California at 7 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1 and on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Football – Jefferson-Morgan at West Greene at 7 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Talk Show – Live Video Stream: Trib HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show at 9:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and after the game on KDKA-AM 1020, WBUT-AM 1050, WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WCNS-FM 97.3, WCNS-AM 1480, WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3, WHJB-FM 107.1, WISR-AM 680, WJAS-AM 1320, WJPA-AM 1450, WKPL-FM 92.1, WMBA-AM 1460, WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1, WXJX-FM 98.7, WXJX-AM 910

District 6 Football – Blairsville at Ligonier Valley at 7 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

District 6 Football – West Shamokin at Homer-Center at 7 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

District 6 Football – Purchase Line at Saltsburg at 7 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

District 6 Football – Penns Valley at Tyrone at 7 p.m. on WBLF-AM 970 and on WPHB-AM 1260

District 9 Football – Punxsutawney at Moniteau at 7 p.m. on WECZ-AM 1540, WECZ-FM 100.9

District 9 Football – Brookville at Ridgeway/Johnsonburg at 7 p.m. on WKQL-FM 103.3

Saturday, Oct. 19

Rebel Yell Podcast – Highlights and results from Friday’s WPIAL football games from Week Eight

WPIAL Football – Live Video Stream: Steel Valley at Summit Academy at 12:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer Playoffs – To Be Determined at TBA on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer Playoffs – To Be Determined at TBA on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.