Former Gateway star Derrick Davis announces plans to transfer from LSU

Monday, December 12, 2022 | 10:09 PM

Former Gateway standout Derrick Davis, the TribLive HSSN Football Player of the Year in 2019, has announced plans to transfer from LSU.

The 6-foot, 210-pound safety and running back said he’d entered the transfer portal Monday. Davis played in four games this season for LSU and saw action on both sides of the ball. He had five carries for 29 yards and a touchdown and added four tackles on defense.

Davis has three years of eligibility left.

He was a four-star recruit coming out of high school and chose LSU over Penn State and Ohio State. At the time, his Top 7 included Pitt, Clemson, Georgia and Southern Cal.

His best season at Gateway was his junior year, when Davis had more than 2,000 yards from scrimmage, scored 28 times and Gateway won the 2019 WPIAL Class 5A title.

In a tweet, Davis offered thanks LSU coaches “for the opportunities they presented to me, specifically Coach Brian Kelly and Coach Frank (Wilson) for always believing in me.”

