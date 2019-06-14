Former Hampton lacrosse players prepare for next level at Allegheny

By: Devon Moore

Thursday, June 13, 2019 | 11:19 PM

After reaching the WPIAL final and state playoffs for the third year in a row, more Hampton girls lacrosse players are headed to play at the next level.

Seniors Liz Dolan and Molly Wojcik liked the idea of playing at Allegheny despite receiving offers elsewhere. While each had their own reasons, the on-field product seems to be a perfect fit for the Gators.

“Allegheny plays a zone,” Hampton coach Kelsey Viets said. “Especially for Molly and Liz, they were looking at our team from a defensive end.”

Dolan played midfield and defense throughout her career, and Wojcik was one of the team’s top defenders who helped shut down the opposition in critical games, such as Hampton’s 6-4 victory over Blackhawk in the WPIAL quarterfinals.

“She’s been a great standout in capturing the concepts of one and owning that from a leadership standpoint on the defensive end,” Viets said of Wojick. “She’s fast and incredibly consistent. When you get to that college level, everyone has to be fast.”

It’s an essential attribute Wojcik won’t have to worry about.

She didn’t earn a lot of headlines, kept her head down and had an excellent year.

“I’m really glad I decided to play lacrosse in college,” Wojcik said. “I just love playing so much, and I’d be really sad if this were my last season.”

Both are strong students and were nominated for all-academic honors. The emphasis of student over athlete is what drew Dolan to Allegheny over other suitors such as Wooster and John Carroll.

“Obviously, that’s an important thing at all of those colleges,” said Dolan, an All-WPIAL midfielder who will major in mathematics. “But Allegheny stressed that on every part of the tour. The coaches were very connected with the teachers and the teachers with the coaches and players. I liked that balance, and I think that lends itself to success.”

Wojick also discussed how welcoming the coaches and team were in Meadville.

“Coach (Ashley) Hughes and (Liz) Bereit made me feel really comfortable, and after visiting the campus I just knew it was a perfect school,” said Wojcik, who plans on majoring in international business.

Allegheny, a Division III program, finished over .500 and made conference playoffs three of the last four years but fell to 6-11 this past season.

The Gators’ departing seniors include Hampton graduate Alex Grob, and the roster boasts many players from the WPIAL.

Additionally, Hampton boys lacrosse players Alex Winklosky and Jake Schwarzbach are committed to the men’s squad. Part of the advantage will be the chemistry and bond they share from playing together the past four years.

“I’m really excited to continue playing with her,” Dolan said of Wojcik.

“I played a lot of defense, and so did she so we sort of have a chemistry that we don’t need to work on building. And it’s just a familiar face. We can have similar things to talk about and be on a level that’s comfortable.”

