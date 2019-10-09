Former Hempfield hockey player Christian Gorscak makes D-1 commitment

Wednesday, October 9, 2019 | 4:30 PM

Former Hempfield hockey standout Christian Gorscak finished his high school education online and graduated last year.

Next up is a college degree for the rising prospect — and he hopes a lot more hockey.

Gorscak announced Wednesday he will continue his career at Niagara, a Division I program in New York.

He said he will begin classes in 2021 but, “That could change.” The talented forward currently is playing his third season in the NAHL with the Johnstown Tomahawks.

“(Niagara) got to watch me … starting with the USA (National Team Development Program) this year and they followed me through the year so far,” Gorscak said.

He played four years with the Esmark Stars of the NAPHL before arriving in Johnstown.

“My goal was to try to use hockey as a way to get an education and become a better person and student,” Gorscak said. “Hopefully, this will give me an opportunity to play professional hockey one day.”

He led Hempfield in 2017 with 15 goals and 24 assists in 15 games. The same year, he erupted for 100 points (48 goals, 52 assists) for the Esmark 16-U Midget League team.

Gorscak has 19 goals and 29 assists so far in two-plus seasons with Johnstown, which currently is in season.

Excited and honored to announce my commitment to play D1 hockey and continue my education at Niagara University. Thank you to all of my family, friends, and coaches who have helped me get to this point! #PurpleEagles???? pic.twitter.com/I3cBM761WU — Christian Gorscak (@c_gorscak88) October 9, 2019

