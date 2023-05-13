Former OLSH basketball star Jake DiMichele commits to Duquesne

Friday, May 12, 2023 | 11:52 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review OLSH’s Jake DiMichele scores past Constitution’s Jamal Carr during the PIAA Class 2A state championship game Friday, March 25, 2022, at Giant Center in Hershey.

Former Our Lady of the Sacred Heart basketball star Jake DiMichele, who graduated a year ago as one of WPIAL’s all-time leading scorers, committed Friday to Duquesne.

He announced his decision on Twitter.

OLSH was a record-setting program when the 6-foot-3 guard was on the court. DiMichele averaged 31.9 points per game as a senior and finished his OLSH career with 2,642 career points, which then ranked second in WPIAL history.

He spent this past winter playing prep school basketball.

DiMichele led OLSH to four consecutive WPIAL titles and back-to-back state championships. The Chargers also won 68 games in a row with DiMichele, tying a state record for consecutive wins. OLSH extended that streak to 74 games this past season.

All-state voters named DiMichele the PIAA Class 2A Boys Basketball Player of the Year in 2021-22.

He played this winter for First Love Scotland Campus.

