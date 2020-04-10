Former Penn Hills basketball standout Daivon Stephens headed to Coastal Carolina

Thursday, April 9, 2020 | 10:08 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Daivon Stephens led Penn Hills to a WPIAL title in 2018.

Daivon Stephens’ college basketball career has carried him to the sunny shores of Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Stephens, a former Penn Hill star, committed Thursday to Coastal Carolina University.

A 6-foot-7 forward, Stephens led Penn Hills to the 2018 WPIAL Class 6A championship, averaging 17.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

He committed to Eastern Michigan but struggled as a freshman, averaging 5.8 minutes per game.

As a sophomore, he decided to attend Tallahassee Community College with the hopes of attracting Division I offers after the season ended.

His plan worked. He played in all 33 games in Tallahassee, averaging 4.8 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.

Coastal Carolina plays in the Sun Belt Conference. The Chanticleers went 16-17 this season.

