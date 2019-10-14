Former Pine-Richland linebacker Tyler King commits to Stony Brook

By:

Monday, October 14, 2019 | 1:49 AM

Tribune-Review Pine Richland’s Tyler King puts a hit on Seneca Valley’s Matt Stanger Friday, Oct. 19, 2018 at Pine Richland High School.

Former Pine-Richland standout Tyler King, the leading tackler for two WPIAL titles and a state championship, announced Sunday his commitment to Stony Brook.

The 6-foot-1, 220-pound linebacker originally committed to Navy as a senior last spring and attended the Naval Academy Prep School. He’ll enroll at Stony Brook in January.

The Long Island, N.Y., university is a Division I FCS program. The Seawolves compete in the 12-team Colonial Athletic Association along with Delaware, James Madison, Maine, William & Mary and others.

Stony Brook is 4-3 overall this season and 1-2 in the CAA.

King made 371 career tackles while at Pine-Richland, twice earning all-state honors. He had 150 tackles as a junior in 2017 when the Rams won WPIAL and PIAA Class 6A titles. As a senior, King had 98 tackles as they repeated as WPIAL champions.

He was selected for the Trib 25 in 2018.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Pine-Richland