Former Pine-Richland, West A standout Kenny White adds Robert Morris offer

By:

Sunday, October 13, 2019 | 3:14 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s Kenny White eludes Manheim Township’s Brett Benjamin during the second quarter of their PIAA Class 6A state semifinal Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, at Mansion Park in Altoona.

Former Pine-Richland and West Allegheny standout Kenny White, now a junior college sophomore, added his third Division I offer this week from Robert Morris.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound defensive back is the third-leading tackler this season for Garden City (Kan.) Community College. He has 37 tackles, two interceptions and returned a fumble for a touchdown.

White previously announced offers from Akron and South Alabama.

He scored eight touchdowns for Pine-Richland as a senior in 2017 when the Rams won the PIAA Class 6A title. He rushed for 1,313 yards and 19 touchdowns for West Allegheny in 2016.

Garden City is 5-2 overall this season.

Blessed to receive my 3rd offer from Robert Morris University @TerenceSt25 pic.twitter.com/3W1xnrVNlE — #kennyisland???????? (@kjwrb23) October 9, 2019

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Pine-Richland