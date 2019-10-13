Former Pine-Richland, West A standout Kenny White adds Robert Morris offer

By:
Sunday, October 13, 2019 | 3:14 PM

Former Pine-Richland and West Allegheny standout Kenny White, now a junior college sophomore, added his third Division I offer this week from Robert Morris.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound defensive back is the third-leading tackler this season for Garden City (Kan.) Community College. He has 37 tackles, two interceptions and returned a fumble for a touchdown.

White previously announced offers from Akron and South Alabama.

He scored eight touchdowns for Pine-Richland as a senior in 2017 when the Rams won the PIAA Class 6A title. He rushed for 1,313 yards and 19 touchdowns for West Allegheny in 2016.

Garden City is 5-2 overall this season.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags:

  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me