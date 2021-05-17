Former Valley standout holding basketball camp, tournament at alma mater

Monday, May 17, 2021 | 8:05 PM

Former Valley star BJ Flenory is looking to give back to the area and honor the legends that came before him.

On Saturday and Sunday, the former Vikings standout will hold a free basketball skills camp and ensuing basketball tournament at the basketball gym at Valley for fourth graders from around the area. The first 100 fourth graders wishing to participate can register for free by calling Flenory at 214-500-4032.

“It’s called the Valley Legends tournament because we want to pay homage to the guys who have come through Valley and paved the way for guys like myself in order to do what I’m doing,” Flenory said. “My dad (B.B. Flenory), Billy Varner, all the way down to Bryce Flenory, Jamar Ballard, Ian Vincent, Toney Clemons, those guys have really shown kids in the community that you can take athletics and academics and do great things. This is just my way to give back.”

Camp participants will compete in a skills camp Saturday, which will take place from 8 a.m. to noon. Players who participate in the camp individually will then be assigned to teams for the tournament.

“We’re just going to do a skills camp in the morning,” Flenory said. “So, the fourth graders will come in and they’ll do a skills camp in the morning and then we’ll place them on teams and they’ll play in a tournament on Saturday and Sunday after the skills camp.”

The camp and tournament will give fourth graders from the area a chance to hone their skills as well as compete in a tournament with teams coming from Texas, New York and New Jersey. But that’s not all the only thing that Flenory will be bringing to Valley.

Flenory, who owns a nationally successful business for 7-on-7 football tournaments called Pylon, will also be holding a 7-on-7 football tournament for varsity and JV teams at the high school during the same weekend. The tournament will take place on the turf at the high school while the basketball camp and tournament will take place inside the gym.

Flenory has held a tournament at Valley in the past, and it included players like former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ryan Switzer and current Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith. Flenory believes that bringing events like the Valley Legends tournament to his hometown can only help the youth.

“I just want them to see that we play sports too and we get things done both on and off the court,” Flenory said. “You don’t have to go to the NBA or the NFL to be successful. You can use sports as a vehicle to get to college and then go off and get a great job and be a better husband, friend, teammate and worker. Those things are extremely important, but you just have to be able to see some things in order to believe it.”

