Fox Chapel area real estate transactions for the week of Nov. 20, 2022
Sunday, November 20, 2022 | 7:01 AM
Aspinwall
Estate of Walter Stauffer Jr. sold property at 415 Brilliant Ave. to Lawrence and Lois Deyoung for $365,000.
Etna
Ochse Building LLC sold property at 341 Butler St. to Etna Community Organization Corp. for $335,000.
Corey Bonnell sold property at 14 Fischer Ave. to Ryan David Miller and Birttney Nichole Hailer for $210,000.
Imperial Landing II L.P. sold property at 107 Hickory Hill Road to Albert Marazza II and Brooke Marazza for $1,222,000.
James Hiller Hardie Jr. sold property at 117 Pheasant Drive to Andrew and Stephanie Bruno for $1,205,000.
Colin Fischetti sold property at 55 Peace Way to Annmarie Rice for $61,000.
Douglas Ostrow sold property at 22 Pintail Drive to Thomas Burge for $875,000.
Leo Manelis sold property at 1022 Shawnee Ridge Drive to Steven and Ashley Lubinski for $555,000.
O’Hara
Robert Huber sold property at 220 Dorseyville Road to Denis Tague for $189,900.
Karla Contreras sold property at 302 Fox Chapel Road Apt 510 to American Escrow & Closing Co. for $440,000.
Chad Feldman sold property at 300 Fox Chapel Road Unit 306 to Brian Teslovich and Cara Davis for $314,000.
Gary Stiles II sold property at 513 Glengary Drive to Mark Gurzo for $390,000.
Nancy McCarthy sold property at 111 Grove St. to Michelle Sager for $128,900.
Dhulipala Rao sold property at 219 Harrow Drive to Bingjing Zhang and Tsung Chieh Fu for $658,000.
Mitchell William Marklow sold property at 237 Kittanning Pike to Cassandra Hayt for $385,000.
Seshu Mahidhara sold property at 216 Springhouse Lane to Robert and Emily Freed for $649,900.
Estate of Ronald Bennett sold property at 125 W. Rodgers Drive to Kemmeth August and Janice Schorr Meyer trustee for $330,000.
Sharpsburg
Wells Fargo Bank NA Tr sold property at 309 11th St. to Arthur Kleitz for $60,000.
