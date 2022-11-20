Fox Chapel area real estate transactions for the week of Nov. 20, 2022

By:

Sunday, November 20, 2022 | 7:01 AM

Metro Creative

Aspinwall

Estate of Walter Stauffer Jr. sold property at 415 Brilliant Ave. to Lawrence and Lois Deyoung for $365,000.

Etna

Ochse Building LLC sold property at 341 Butler St. to Etna Community Organization Corp. for $335,000.

Corey Bonnell sold property at 14 Fischer Ave. to Ryan David Miller and Birttney Nichole Hailer for $210,000.

Fox Chapel

Imperial Landing II L.P. sold property at 107 Hickory Hill Road to Albert Marazza II and Brooke Marazza for $1,222,000.

James Hiller Hardie Jr. sold property at 117 Pheasant Drive to Andrew and Stephanie Bruno for $1,205,000.

Indiana

Colin Fischetti sold property at 55 Peace Way to Annmarie Rice for $61,000.

Douglas Ostrow sold property at 22 Pintail Drive to Thomas Burge for $875,000.

Leo Manelis sold property at 1022 Shawnee Ridge Drive to Steven and Ashley Lubinski for $555,000.

O’Hara

Robert Huber sold property at 220 Dorseyville Road to Denis Tague for $189,900.

Karla Contreras sold property at 302 Fox Chapel Road Apt 510 to American Escrow & Closing Co. for $440,000.

Chad Feldman sold property at 300 Fox Chapel Road Unit 306 to Brian Teslovich and Cara Davis for $314,000.

Gary Stiles II sold property at 513 Glengary Drive to Mark Gurzo for $390,000.

Nancy McCarthy sold property at 111 Grove St. to Michelle Sager for $128,900.

Dhulipala Rao sold property at 219 Harrow Drive to Bingjing Zhang and Tsung Chieh Fu for $658,000.

Mitchell William Marklow sold property at 237 Kittanning Pike to Cassandra Hayt for $385,000.

Seshu Mahidhara sold property at 216 Springhouse Lane to Robert and Emily Freed for $649,900.

Estate of Ronald Bennett sold property at 125 W. Rodgers Drive to Kemmeth August and Janice Schorr Meyer trustee for $330,000.

Sharpsburg

Wells Fargo Bank NA Tr sold property at 309 11th St. to Arthur Kleitz for $60,000.

Real Estate Transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact RealSTATs at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.