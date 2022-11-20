TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

Fox Chapel area real estate transactions for the week of Nov. 20, 2022

By: HSSN Staff
Sunday, November 20, 2022 | 7:01 AM

Aspinwall

Estate of Walter Stauffer Jr. sold property at 415 Brilliant Ave. to Lawrence and Lois Deyoung for $365,000.

Etna

Ochse Building LLC sold property at 341 Butler St. to Etna Community Organization Corp. for $335,000.

Corey Bonnell sold property at 14 Fischer Ave. to Ryan David Miller and Birttney Nichole Hailer for $210,000.

Fox Chapel

Imperial Landing II L.P. sold property at 107 Hickory Hill Road to Albert Marazza II and Brooke Marazza for $1,222,000.

James Hiller Hardie Jr. sold property at 117 Pheasant Drive to Andrew and Stephanie Bruno for $1,205,000.

Indiana

Colin Fischetti sold property at 55 Peace Way to Annmarie Rice for $61,000.

Douglas Ostrow sold property at 22 Pintail Drive to Thomas Burge for $875,000.

Leo Manelis sold property at 1022 Shawnee Ridge Drive to Steven and Ashley Lubinski for $555,000.

O’Hara

Robert Huber sold property at 220 Dorseyville Road to Denis Tague for $189,900.

Karla Contreras sold property at 302 Fox Chapel Road Apt 510 to American Escrow & Closing Co. for $440,000.

Chad Feldman sold property at 300 Fox Chapel Road Unit 306 to Brian Teslovich and Cara Davis for $314,000.

Gary Stiles II sold property at 513 Glengary Drive to Mark Gurzo for $390,000.

Nancy McCarthy sold property at 111 Grove St. to Michelle Sager for $128,900.

Dhulipala Rao sold property at 219 Harrow Drive to Bingjing Zhang and Tsung Chieh Fu for $658,000.

Mitchell William Marklow sold property at 237 Kittanning Pike to Cassandra Hayt for $385,000.

Seshu Mahidhara sold property at 216 Springhouse Lane to Robert and Emily Freed for $649,900.

Estate of Ronald Bennett sold property at 125 W. Rodgers Drive to Kemmeth August and Janice Schorr Meyer trustee for $330,000.

Sharpsburg

Wells Fargo Bank NA Tr sold property at 309 11th St. to Arthur Kleitz for $60,000.

Real Estate Transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact RealSTATs at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.

More High School Sports

HIgh school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 19, 2022
Balanced attack leads Seneca Valley to blowout win over Lower Merion in PIAA boys soccer final
North Allegheny captures 6th straight PIAA girls volleyball championship
North Allegheny shuts out rival Central Catholic in 2nd half to claim 5th WPIAL football title
North Catholic falls to Pope John Paul II in PIAA Class 3A finals

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter