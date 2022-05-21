Fox Chapel baseball, softball teams fall in opening round

Saturday, May 21, 2022 | 2:31 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel pitcher Jake Patterson delivers against West Allegheny during a WPIAL Class 5A first round playoff game on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Burkett Park.

It was a tough day on the diamond as the Fox Chapel baseball and softball teams were ousted in the opening round of the WPIAL playoffs on May 17.

The baseball team fell to West Allegheny, 1-0, in the Class 5A first round. Vinnie Reiber got the only two Foxes’ base hits for the team that finished 7-6. Jacob Patterson pitched a two-hitter and struck out nine for No. 3 West Allegheny (16-4).

The Foxes softball team suffered a disappointing, 11-1 loss to No. 11 Chartiers Valley. The Foxes had high hopes of at least attaining last year’s first-ever PIAA tourney appearance.

Gianna Welsh went 2 for 2 with two home runs and four RBIs to lead No. 11 Chartiers Valley (14-4). No. 6 Fox Chapel finished 13-4 overall.

Boys basketball camp on tap

Fox Chapel boys basketball will host a camp for Little Foxes (Pre-K to third grade) and Running Foxes (fourth-ninth graders) this summer at Fox Chapel High School gymnasium.

Session I is June 27-30 and Session II is July 11-14.

Little Foxes will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Running Foxes will be from 9:30 a.m.-noon.

Cost is $100 for Little Foxes and $125 for Running Foxes. All campers will receive a 2022 WPIAL champions T-shirt.

For more information or to register, contact coach Zach Skrinjar at 412-519-5957 or zachskrinjar@yahoo.com.

