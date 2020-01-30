Fox Chapel boys, Chartiers Valley girls remain on top of HSSN power rankings

Wednesday, January 29, 2020 | 10:41 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Norwin’s Ty Bilinsky looks for an opening in the corner against Fox Chapel’s defender Will Livingston on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 in WPIAL basketball at Norwin Senior High School.

The boys and girls Trib 10 from last week to this week was like an impatient card dealer, a little bit of shuffling before getting down to business.

All 20 teams kept their power ranking with no new teams and nobody falling out.

There were two drops on the boys side and four teams slipping a bit on the girls side, but zero teams fell out of the weekly HSSN rankings.

Will that trend continue with two more regular-season power rankings to come before the February frenzy kicks in?

Here are the latest rankings with the overall records, followed by where that team was ranked last week. These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

Boys Trib 10

1. Fox Chapel Foxes (18-0, 1)

2. Lincoln Park Leopards (16-2, 2)

3. Butler Golden Tornado (14-4, 3)

4. Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils (14-4, 4)

5. Highlands Golden Rams (17-2, 7)

6. North Catholic Trojans (15-2, 8)

7. Knoch Knights (16-2, 6)

8. Penn Hills Indians (14-4, 5)

9. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers (17-1, 9)

10. Vincentian Academy Royals (14-3, 10)

Out: None

Girls Trib 10

1. Chartiers Valley Colts (18-0, 1)

2. North Catholic Trojanettes (17-1, 3)

3. Bethel Park Black Hawks (16-1, 2)

4. Rochester Rams (18-1, 4)

5. Blackhawk Cougars (16-2, 5)

6. North Allegheny Tigers (15-3, 7)

7. Norwin Knights (14-3, 6)

8. Southmoreland Scotties (18-0, 10)

9. Trinity Hillers (13-3, 8)

10. Woodland Hills Wolverines (16-3, 9)

Out: None

