Fox Chapel boys, girls golf teams set for WPIAL team championship

Wednesday, October 9, 2019 | 5:56 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Scott Bitar watches his tee shot on Hole 13 during the WPIAL Class AAA boys golf championship Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Fox Chapel Golf Club. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Scott Bitar chips onto the green on Hole 18 during the WPIAL Class AAA boys golf championship Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Fox Chapel Golf Club. Previous Next

The Fox Chapel boys and girls golf teams will play for WPIAL championships Thursday at Cedarbrook Golf Course in Rostraver.

The girls hopes to claim their first WPIAL title since 2010. The boys last captured WPIAL gold in 2006.

The boys tournament, featuring Fox Chapel, Central Catholic, Shady Side Academy, Upper St. Clair, Peters Township and Seneca Valley, tees off at 10 a.m. at Cedarbrook Gold.

The girls final, set for Cedarbrook Red, also begins at 10 and will have three-time defending champion North Allegheny taking on Fox Chapel, Peters Township and Upper St. Clair.

The winners of each tournament earn a berth to the PIAA finals Oct. 23 at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York.

The Fox Chapel boys carded a 385 on Tuesday to win its semifinal qualifier at The Links at Spring Church in Apollo. Amani D’Ambrosio led the Foxes with a 71, and Aidan Oehrle carded a 73.

The Fox Chapel girls advanced to the WPIAL finals with a fourth-place finish at Monday’s semifinal qualifier in rainy conditions at Pleasant Valley Golf Club in Connellsville.

Erin Drahnak led the Foxes and was the overall medalist with an 80. Nina Busch, the WPIAL runner-up, recorded an 88 toward the team’s total of 374.

