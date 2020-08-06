Fox Chapel boys golf places 4th at NHSGA National Invitational

Thursday, August 6, 2020 | 1:40 PM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel won the Class AAA title at the PIAA team golf championships Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.

When the Fox Chapel boys golf team headed to North Carolina this week to compete in the NHSGA National Invitational at Pinehurst Resort, the Foxes had one goal — to compete with the best teams in the country.

After three days of team competition, the 2019 PIAA Class 3A champions did just that. With a team score of 45-over par, the Foxes placed fourth out of 27 teams and finished just six strokes out of first place behind Utah (39-over), Florida (40-over) and Virginia (44-over).

The Foxes played a different course during every round, playing Pinehurst No. 6 on Monday, Pinehurst No. 8 on Tuesday and Pinehurst No. 9 on Wednesday. Their best round of the tournament came Wednesday, when they shot a 293 on the par-72 course. It was tied for the third-lowest score of the day.

Scotty Bitar led the way for the Foxes with an 8-over, while Amani D’Ambrosio shot 9-over, Matt Mattioli shot 10-over, and Will Livingston rounded out the group of seniors by shooting 40-over. Aidan Oehrle was the only junior on the team for Fox Chapel. The Lehigh recruit shot 18-over and turned in a 73 on Wednesday.

Five golfers competed for each team but only the top four scores were taken for the team’s final score.

