Fox Chapel boys golf places 4th at NHSGA National Invitational
Thursday, August 6, 2020 | 1:40 PM
When the Fox Chapel boys golf team headed to North Carolina this week to compete in the NHSGA National Invitational at Pinehurst Resort, the Foxes had one goal — to compete with the best teams in the country.
After three days of team competition, the 2019 PIAA Class 3A champions did just that. With a team score of 45-over par, the Foxes placed fourth out of 27 teams and finished just six strokes out of first place behind Utah (39-over), Florida (40-over) and Virginia (44-over).
The Foxes played a different course during every round, playing Pinehurst No. 6 on Monday, Pinehurst No. 8 on Tuesday and Pinehurst No. 9 on Wednesday. Their best round of the tournament came Wednesday, when they shot a 293 on the par-72 course. It was tied for the third-lowest score of the day.
Scotty Bitar led the way for the Foxes with an 8-over, while Amani D’Ambrosio shot 9-over, Matt Mattioli shot 10-over, and Will Livingston rounded out the group of seniors by shooting 40-over. Aidan Oehrle was the only junior on the team for Fox Chapel. The Lehigh recruit shot 18-over and turned in a 73 on Wednesday.
Five golfers competed for each team but only the top four scores were taken for the team’s final score.
