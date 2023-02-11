Fox Chapel boys look to peak in playoffs

Saturday, February 11, 2023

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Coach Zach Skrinjar says Fox Chapel is at its best when the team has multiple scorers in double figures.

With the WPIAL Class 5A boys basketball playoffs quickly approaching, Fox Chapel coach Zach Skrinjar has a simple aim.

The Foxes want to be playing their best as the postseason begins. Grabbing consecutive wins over Plum and Armstrong Jan. 31 and Feb. 3 helped Fox Chapel secure its bid.

“As always this time of year, you want to be working toward playing your best basketball,” Skrinjar said. “That hourglass is tipped the other way and time is running out. You want to keep as much sand in the hourglass as you can.”

Going into its section finale against Shaler on Feb. 9, Fox Chapel was 13-7 overall and 5-4 in Section 2-5A. The Foxes still had a chance to finish in second place in the section, sitting a game behind the Titans.

What the Foxes have figured out this season is the formula to make them successful. Fox Chapel hasn’t relied on one player to carry the team with scoring.

The Foxes have a varied offensive attack. Fox Chapel averages 54.8 points per game.

“When we’re at our best, we have numerous guys in double figures,” Skrinjar said. “We have over 15 assists per game and have four or five guys in double figures and a couple other guys with five or six.”

Jefferson Moorefield-Brown and Kam Greil have led Fox Chapel in scoring this season. The Foxes have been locked in a tough battle in a section that has been marked by dogged defensive battles.

Skrinjar said he expected the section to be competitive. Penn Hills ended up sweeping through the section schedule to grab the outright title.

“These are a lot of teams we will have familiarity with,” Skrinjar said. “These are teams we used to see in the nonsection and are teams we played in the fall and spring. It’s been a good test for us. It’s been a good learning experience.”

The Foxes are hoping for another strong playoff run. Last season, Fox Chapel won the WPIAL Class 6A title and made a run to the state semifinals.

“I like where we’re at,” Skrinjar said. “We had the opportunity to control our own destiny with how we finish. When you are going into the season and you are presented with that choice and opportunity to do that, that’s something you want as a coach and a team.”

