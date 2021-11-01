Fox Chapel girls soccer riding momentum as they prep for WPIAL semis vs. Seneca Valley

Sunday, October 31, 2021 | 8:16 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel goalkeeper Molly McNaughton is mobbed by teammates after making the winning save in penalty kicks to defeat North Allegheny in their WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinal on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at North Allegheny High School.

Molly McNaughton ranged to her left, got a hand on the ball and pushed it away from the goal.

It was the sixth round of a penalty-kick shootout that decided the winner of last Thursday’s WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinal between No. 9 Fox Chapel and top seed and two-time defending champ North Allegheny.

Makayla Mulholland, Mia Nury, Kate Friday, Lauren Rabbit and Addie Piper had scored in the earlier rounds, and Fox Chapel had a 5-4 advantage.

It was then McNaughton’s turn to win it, and she came through. A mob scene followed in front of the net. Fox Chapel secured its first trip to the WPIAL semifinals since 2016 with its second penalty-kick victory of the 2021 playoffs.

“My mentality going into PKs so I can stay calm is that if they make it, they’re supposed to, and if I am able to save it, it’s a big thing for the team and a great feeling,” said McNaughton, a sophomore in her second year as a starter in net for the Foxes.

“That was one of the best feelings to make that final save (to beat North Allegheny). It took me a second to process it. Then I looked over and saw the whole bench running towards me. It was so exciting. The energy we created for each other the entire game was amazing. It took everyone to get this win, and we’re really looking forward to playing in the semifinals.”

Fox Chapel will face No. 4 Seneca Valley (15-3-2) on at 6 p.m. Monday at North Allegheny for the right to play for the title Thursday at Highmark Stadium.

In addition to the goal of reaching Thursday’s title game at Highmark, a win will put the Foxes in the PIAA playoffs as the top two teams in Class 4A advance.

Fox Chapel got both playoff wins without a goal in regulation, as it also eliminated No. 8 Bethel Park in the first round with the help of penalty kicks. McNaughton made two saves, and Lauren Rabbit scored for the Foxes in the seventh round to complete the 5-4 triumph.

“The girls always are looking for the best way to be successful in each game, especially here in the playoffs,” Fox Chapel coach Peter Torres said.

“They have worked so hard to get to where they are. It’s been that way all year. Their success is a product of sticking to that hard work. In the playoffs, you know every game is going to be competitive. To go against a team like NA, they were just phenomenal. To hang with them and put ourselves in position to win was just a great feeling for them. We have respect for NA for all they have accomplished and all they will accomplish.”

Seneca Valley eliminated No. 13 Penn-Trafford, 6-0, and No. 5 Norwin, 4-3 in overtime, to advance to the semifinals.

The Raiders have won nine in a row since back-to-back losses to North Allegheny and Norwin in late September.

“Seneca is very physical, and they have a lot of size on their team,” Torres said.

“They play in a very competitive section, so we understand how tough of an opponent they are. We know what we’re going into and the challenges that lie ahead for us.”

