Fox Chapel girls soccer star learned life lessons during Hall of Fame career

Saturday, May 20, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Lily Feldman was eager to plot her own course after graduating from Fox Chapel High School in 2009.

Instead of sticking with a program closer to home, Feldman ventured to Vermont to try her hand at living on her own and playing for the Catamounts’ women’s soccer program.

“I think I was nervous to go that far away and get away from my comfort zone,” Feldman said. “I was excited to go somewhere.”

Feldman had to work her way up the ladder at Vermont, ultimately becoming a captain by her senior year. Feldman, who now works as a physician’s assistant at Thomas Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia, is being honored by the Fox Chapel Area Schools Sports Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2023.

Feldman was a four-year starter and letter winner during her time at Fox Chapel. She also was a WPIAL qualifier in the 200-meter dash and 800-meter run and was a member of 400- and 3,200-meter relay teams that qualified for WPIALs.

Soccer ended up being Feldman’s true love. What helped pique her interest was having coaches who fostered that interest at the youth levels.

Feldman also represented Team USA in the 2013 Maccabiah Games.

“Growing up, I played for great leagues,” Feldman said. “I had awesome coaches when I was young. They were a great first example of the sport.”

Having positive influences was a big benefit for Feldman once she made it to the college level. Feldman, who played in the midfield, had to gradually work her way into playing time at Vermont.

She appeared in 17 games during her first two seasons before playing 37 during her junior and senior seasons. Feldman finished her career with the Catamounts with one goal and an assist and was on the 2009 America East commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll.

“It was humbling to get better and go to a Division I program,” Feldman said. “The only way I was able to do well as freshman and sophomore was outworking people. I was sticking to a training program and putting in extra time to make up for being a freshman.”

When it comes to Feldman’s athletic career, having built people skills over her high school and college career helped provide her abilities that serve her well in the workplace. She’s interacted with a diverse range of personalities.

Having that life experience made moving away from home a simpler process.

“I think that playing on a team and playing at various levels made it great to work with people with different personalities,” Feldman said. “Every job I’ve had, everyone has a different personality, and you have to find a way to navigate around them and how to be successful.”

