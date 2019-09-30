Fox Chapel golfers set to chase individual WPIAL title on home course

By:

Monday, September 30, 2019 | 3:48 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Scott Bitar watches his drive on Hole 12 during the WPIAL Class AAA boys golf championship Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, at Oakmont Country Club.

When 36 golfers take to the links at Fox Chapel Golf Club on Tuesday for the WPIAL Class AAA individual championship, three Fox Chapel team members will look to do something only two others have accomplished.

Win an individual WPIAL title.

In 2014, Anthony Cordaro captured the first individual title in Fox Chapel history as a sophomore when he beat out Indiana’s Kyle Grube in a one-hole playoff. Then, in 2016, Gregor Meyer captured the second when he shot a 1-under 70 at Oakmont Country Club to win by three strokes.

Now, Amani D’Ambrosio, Aidan Oehrle, and Scott Bitar look to add their names to the list when they take to their home course Tuesday.

D’Ambrosio will be the first to tee off at the course that will play 6,237 yards from the back tees. He qualified by shooting an 82 in the semifinal qualifier at Willowbrook Country last week and winning a four-way playoff to advance to the final.

During his section qualifier at Meadowink Golf Course on Sept. 17, he shot a 75. He’ll be paired with Moon’s Justin Scally and the two will tee off at 8:20 a.m.

For most of the season, Oehrle and Bitar have led the Foxes, carding top scores match after match. Now, they’ll have the opportunity to shine on the individual stage.

Oehrle will tee off at 10:20 a.m. and will be paired with South Fayette’s Luke Lestini. At Willowbrook last week, Oehrle was tied with five other golfers for the second-best qualifying score when he shot a 3-over 75.

Bitar was the only golfer ahead of the five-player group as he shot an even-par 72.

The Fox Chapel senior will play with Pine-Richland senior Donnie Professori, who shot a 3-over 73 at Hannastown Golf Club. The two will be the final players to start and will tee off around 10:50 a.m.

Greg Macafee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Greg by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Fox Chapel