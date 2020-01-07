Fox Chapel in, Butler, Penn Hills out of latest PIAA boys basketball rankings

Monday, January 6, 2020 | 9:56 PM

There was a fair amount of change in the Trib HSSN weekly boys basketball state rankings over the holidays, especially in the higher classifications.

Two Class 6A teams along with one each from 5A and 4A dropped out, opening the door for four new teams to crack the top five.

There were no changes at all in 3A, 2A and A except for a flip-flop in Class A.

All six top-ranked teams before the holidays — Kennedy Catholic (6A), Archbishop Wood (5A), Archbishop Carroll (4A), Lincoln Park (3A), Math, Civics & Science (2A) and Vincentian Academy (A) — continue to be No. 1 as District 12 and the WPIAL continue to dominate the top spot.

Here is the latest PIAA top five in each of the six classifications through Sunday, Jan. 5. Teams are listed with record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. Kennedy Catholic (6-1) (10) (1)

2. Roman Catholic (5-3) (12) (2)

3. Cedar Crest (11-0) (3) (NR)

4. Pennridge (8-1) (1) (3)

5. Fox Chapel (10-0) (7) (NR)

Out: Coatesville (1), Butler (7)

Class 5A

1. Archbishop Wood (6-3) (12) (1)

2. Milton Hershey (5-0) (3) (2)

3. West Chester East (8-1) (1) (3)

4. Mars (6-2) (7) (5)

5. Archbishop Ryan (9-3) (12) (NR)

Out: Penn Hills (7)

Class 4A:

1. Archbishop Carroll (6-0) (12) (1)

2. Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast (8-1) (12) (2)

3. Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt (6-0) (3) (NR)

4. Imhotep Charter (4-4) (12) (3)

5. Quaker Valley (7-1) (7) (5)

Out: Hickory (10)

Class 3A:

1. Lincoln Park (8-2) (7) (1)

2. Camp Hill Trinity (8-0) (3) (2)

3. Neumann-Goretti (9-2) (12) (3)

4. Loyalsock Township (8-0) (4) (4)

5. Wyncote Bishop McDevitt (4-2) (12) (5)

Out: None

Class 2A:

1. Math, Civics & Sciences (8-3) (12) (1)

2. Bishop Guilfoyle (6-1) (6) (2)

3. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (10-0) (7) (3)

4. Executive Education Academy Charter (6-4) (11) (4)

5. Constitution (3-6) (12) (5)

Out: None

Class A:

1. Vincentian Academy (6-2) (7) (1)

2. Elk County Catholic (8-0) (9) (2)

3. Shade (8-0) (5) (4)

4. Bishop Carroll (4-2) (6) (3)

5. Sankofa Freedom Academy (3-6) (12) (5)

Out: None

