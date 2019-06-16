Fox Chapel lacrosse All-American Childs eager to get started at Hofstra

By: Michael Love

Sunday, June 16, 2019 | 4:55 PM

Submitted Fox Chapel senior Graham Childs is one of six WPIAL boys lacrosse players to be selected a US Lacrosse high school All-American for the 2019 season. Submitted Fox Chapel lacrosse senior Graham Childs Previous Next

When Graham Childs joins the Hofstra men’s lacrosse team in the fall, he will bring many memories from his time playing for Fox Chapel.

His high school resume includes more than 50 victories, playoff triumphs and several section and WPIAL all-star selections.

Childs recently added one of his biggest honors as he was one of six WPIAL players named a US Lacrosse All-American.

“That was a goal of mine, and it definitely means a lot, but it’s just one part of what I want to do (in the sport),” Childs said. “I hope I can build on that and keep getting better in college.”

Childs, a defenseman, joins Pine-Richland’s Dane Dowiak (attack), Shady Side Academy’s Ronan O’Connor (defense), North Allegheny’s Antonio Obarto (defense/long stick midfielder), Mars’ Michael Doyle (attack) and Canon-McMillan’s Logan Gebhart (midfield) on the All-American list.

Players selected for the honor were nominated by their high school coaches, and the nominations were reviewed by the US Lacrosse men’s game coaches subcommittee.

Childs also was nominated last year but was not selected.

“I definitely felt he was deserving. He was a phenomenal player for us,” Fox Chapel coach Kevin Devinney said. “We kind of built the defense around him. All of his hard work continues to pay off. It’s great to see other coaches recognize him through the All-American award. I am very proud of him.”

Childs was part of an experienced group of players who led the Foxes to a 12-6 record this season. The Foxes topped No. 6 Upper St. Clair, 12-4, in the first round of the WPIAL Class AAA playoffs before losing to section rival Shady Side Academy in the quarterfinals.

“We had a few injuries during the middle part of the season, but the guys stuck together, fought through it, and stepped it up,” Childs said.

The Fox Chapel defense allowed an average of 6.1 goals, and the offense produced 11.4 goals per game.

Childs, who played for club and travel teams, expects to have a fairly quiet lacrosse summer except for one tournament in early July.

He will join other Hofstra incoming freshmen players and rising high school seniors committed to the program at the Warrior Division I Committed Games on July 7-8 in Downingtown.

The two-day tournament will feature action between Hofstra, located in Hempstead N.Y., and similarly structured Division I teams.

Childs, who committed to Hofstra in September 2017, also played in the tournament last summer.

“I love this tournament,” he said. “It’s a great chance to get on the field with my future college teammates and start to build chemistry.”

Childs also will have plenty of time to get acclimated through fall workouts and exhibition games that will lead into the start of Hofstra’s 2020 season in February.

“I am very excited to begin my career at Hofstra,” Childs said. “I’ve been waiting a long time, and I am counting down the days. I have prepared really hard for this opportunity.”

Devinney feels Childs can make an immediate impact at Hofstra.

“He’s has the athleticism and also the willingness to work hard and prepare that can take him as far as he wants to go,” Devinney said. “Hofstra is kind of known for being a defensive-oriented team, and with him being a defenseman and a long stick midfielder, it was a good fit for him. Even though he was committed, he never once stopped practicing or playing hard. He stayed focused on his high school season and how he could help our team before he even thought about college.”

In addition to Childs’ All-American honor, Fox Chapel senior Kenyon Weis and junior Jackson Boychuk were selected US Lacrosse Academic All-Americans.

Weis, who will play at Division III Skidmore in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., also earned the award last year.

Fox Chapel is the only team in the WPIAL to have two players selected to the national academic list.

“Both Jackson and Kenyon are well-deserving,” Devinney said. “They work hard in the classroom and are talented players on the field. I am super happy to see them get this award.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Fox Chapel