Fox Chapel lefty works to keep hitters guessing

Saturday, April 8, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Jeremy Haigh is consistently working on his sleight of hand, but the sophomore pitcher for the Fox Chapel baseball team isn’t practicing a magic act.

What he is trying to cobble together is a repertoire of pitches that will keep batters bamboozled in the box. Haigh doesn’t want to let hitters settle in.

“When I warm up before the game, I see what is working and what feels good,” said Haigh, who is a 5-foot-11 southpaw. “If we get there early enough, I’ll try to watch the other team hit and pick up things from them.”

Working primarily with a fastball, changeup and curveball has served Haigh well. He has made three starts this season and has recorded 1.30 ERA so far. During Fox Chapel’s first Section 1-5A game, Haigh helped lead the Foxes to a 2-1 eight-inning victory over Penn-Trafford.

Haigh struck out five batters for Fox Chapel. Zach Johnston doubled in the winning run for the Foxes. Johnston also caught a line drive in the bottom of the inning to end the game.

Being able to try to fool opponents isn’t something that Haigh feels he’s mastered. When he isn’t pitching, Haigh will try to watch back previous starts.

“I do a lot of (self-evaluating) by myself,” Haigh said. “I will watch the games and see if I notice anything. I have a pitching coach that I talk to and I also ask the high school coach.”

Fox Chapel coach James Hastings said that he’s been pleased with Haigh’s progress. Haigh also started a nonsection game over Shaler where the game went 1-0 into the sixth inning before the Titans pulled away for a win.

“I want to see him doing what he’s doing,” Hastings said. “He is consistent and throws strikes. He’s able to throw four pitches. He has the ability to keep doing that.”

Haigh was able to build confidence when he made a few starts as a freshman. Last year, Haigh started against Seneca Valley and had a strong outing. That led to him getting more time on the mound.

It also made Haigh more motivated to keep working in the offseason.

“The big difference for me this year is the work that I put in between training and pitching,” Haigh said. “I worked harder and was better prepared.”

Fox Chapel started the season 3-4 overall and 3-1 in section.

Haigh believes that the Foxes can continue to keep fooling their opponents.

“We’ve shown we’re a good team,” Haigh said. “I think we have an opportunity to compete to make the playoffs and the section.”

