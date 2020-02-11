Fox Chapel, Lincoln Park, Vincentian all fall from No. 1 in HSSN boys state rankings.

Monday, February 10, 2020 | 10:09 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Lincoln Park’s Johnnie Bryant takes a shot against Aliquippa on Dec. 17, 2019, in Midland.

There was some shuffling and a couple of changes at the top of the classes but not a whole lot of exiting and entering in this week’s Trib HSSN weekly boys basketball state rankings as the regular season concludes.

We have four new No. 1 teams in Class 6A, 4A, 3A and Class A as only Archbishop Wood in Class 5A and Bishop Guilfoyle in 2A survived being on top of the hill.

While there was some shuffling in each class, only three teams dropped out of the top five, including Fox Chapel, which had been No. 1 in 6A, Archbishop Ryan in 5A and Archbishop Carroll in 4A.

New to the rankings this week is a pair of District 10 teams in McDowell (6A) and Cathedral Prep (5A) along with Lancaster Catholic (4A).

Here is the latest PIAA top five in each of the six classifications through Sunday, Feb. 9. Teams are listed with record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. West Lawn Wilson (21-1) (3) (2)

2. Roman Catholic (15-7) (12) (3)

3. Butler (16-4) (7) (4)

4. Methacton (20-2) (1) (5)

5. McDowell (17-3) (10) (NR)

Out: Fox Chapel (7)

Class 5A

1. Archbishop Wood (17-4) (12) (1)

2. Gettysburg (22-0) (3) (2)

3. West Chester East (20-2) (1) (3)

4. Cathedral Prep (15-5) (10) (NR)

5. Cardinal O’Hara (15-6) (12) (4)

Out: Archbishop Ryan (12)

Class 4A:

1. Imhotep Charter (17-6) (12) (2)

2. Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast (16-4) (12) (1)

3. Lancaster Catholic (19-2) (3) (NR)

4. Hickory (16-3) (10) (3)

5. Highlands (18-2) (7) (4)

Out: Archbishop Carroll (12)

Class 3A:

1. Loyalsock Township (22-0) (4) (3)

2. Neumann-Goretti (17-3) (12) (2)

3. Lincoln Park (18-4) (7) (1)

4. Camp Hill Trinity (18-2) (3) (4)

5. North Catholic (19-2) (7) (5)

Out: None

Class 2A:

1. Bishop Guilfoyle (18-1) (6) (1)

2. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (20-1) (7) (2)

3. Math, Civics & Science (18-5) (12) (3)

4. Holy Cross (18-2) (2) (4)

5. Executive Education Academy Charter (12-6) (11) (5)

Out: None

Class A:

1. Shade (20-1) (5) (3)

2. Elk County Catholic (18-1) (9) (4)

3. Vincentian Academy (18-4) (7) (1)

4. Berlin-Brothersvalley (19-1) (5) (2)

5. Mount Calvary Christian School (20-2) (3) (5)

Out: None

