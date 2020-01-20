Fox Chapel, Lincoln Park, Vincentian remain No. 1 in Trib HSSN boys hoops state rankings

By:

Monday, January 20, 2020 | 4:50 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Lincoln Park’s Andre Wilder scores against Aliquippa’s Michael Dawkins during their game Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, in Midland.

As we hit Mid-January with only a few weeks left in the regular season, the elite basketball teams in the state are starting to flex their muscles.

There weren’t a whole lot of changes to the Trib HSSN weekly boys basketball state rankings with only one team falling out of the top five.

Several teams lost over the last week, but all but one remained ranked. Only Southern Lehigh in Class 5A was ousted, allowing Milton Hershey to return to the state rankings.

Fox Chapel (6A), Archbishop Wood (5A), Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast (4A), Lincoln Park (3A), Math, Civics & Science (2A) and Vincentian Academy (A) remain atop their respective classifications.

Here is the latest PIAA top five in each of the six classifications through Sunday, Jan. 19. Teams are listed with record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. Fox Chapel (15-0) (7) (1)

2. Kennedy Catholic (10-3) (10) (2)

3. West Lawn Wilson (14-1) (3) (4)

4. Roman Catholic (8-6) (12) (3)

5. Lower Merion (13-1) (1) (5)

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Archbishop Wood (12-3) (12) (1)

2. Gettysburg (13-0) (3) (3)

3. West Chester East (13-2) (1) (4)

4. Milton Hershey (9-1) (3) (NR)

5. Mars (10-3) (7) (2)

Out: Southern Lehigh (11)

Class 4A:

1. Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast (11-3) (12) (1)

2. Archbishop Carroll (7-2) (12) (1)

3. Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt (11-1) (3) (4)

4. Imhotep Charter (11-6) (12) (3)

5. Hickory (11-3) (10) (5)

Out: None

Class 3A:

1. Lincoln Park (12-2) (7) (1)

2. Neumann-Goretti (13-2) (12) (2)

3. Loyalsock Township (13-0) (4) (3)

4. Fairview (12-1) (10) (4)

5. Camp Hill Trinity (12-2) (3) (5)

Out: None

Class 2A:

1. Math, Civics & Science (12-4) (12) (1)

2. Bishop Guilfoyle (11-1) (6) (2)

3. Executive Education Academy Charter (10-4) (11) (3)

4. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (13-1) (7) (4)

5. Constitution (9-6) (12) (5)

Out: None

Class A:

1. Vincentian Academy (11-3) (7) (1)

2. Elk County Catholic (14-0) (9) (2)

3. Berlin-Brothersvalley (12-0) (5) (4)

4. North Penn-Liberty (12-1) (4) (5)

5. Shade (12-1) (5) (3)

Out: None

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

Tags: Fox Chapel, Lincoln Park, Mars, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Vincentian Academy