Fox Chapel notebook: Aidan Oehrle hits leaderboard for Lehigh

Saturday, April 22, 2023

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Aidan Oehrle putts on No. 18 during the 2020 WPIAL Class 3A boys golf championship at Cedarbrook.

Aidan Oehrle helped the Lehigh men’s golf team pick up a win at the ABARTA Coca-Cola Collegiate Invitational on April 17 in Easton. Oehrle shot a 4-under par 140 to lead the Mountain Hawks.

During the final round, Oehrle made two birdies and also recorded an eagle to tie for second place. Oehrle finished four strokes behind the medalist, Fairfield’s Killian McGinley.

Oehrle, a Fox Chapel graduate who is a sophomore at Lehigh, finished in 34th place at the Patriot League championships last season.

Scheffler hits 100 assists

The Fox Chapel girls lacrosse team has seen its share of milestones being hit this spring. Lindsay Scheffler, the school’s nominee for the WPIAL/James Collins Scholar-Athlete Award, hit the 100-assist mark for her career during a 15-9 Foxes’ win over North Allegheny on April 14. That has been part of a strong surge for the Foxes’ girls lacrosse team.

Fox Chapel also beat Butler 18-5 on April 19 for the team’s third consecutive win. Scheffler had four goals and six assists in the Foxes’ win over Butler. Ava Orie also added three goals, while Sydney Schutzman scored three times.

The Foxes are 7-3 on the season.

Foxes need to climb quickly

Fox Chapel’s volleyball team will need to battle through the back half of the section schedule if it is going to return to the postseason.

The Foxes have dropped their first five section matches. Fox Chapel is in a meat grinder of a section with defending state champion North Allegheny as well as the No. 1-ranked team in the state, Shaler.

Crew teams find success

The Foxes crew teams won a few divisions at the Rust Belt Grand Prix. On the women’s side, the varsity 8+, Junior 2x and Novice 4+ boats all won their events. On the men’s side, the men’s Junior 2X, Junior 4+ and Varsity 4x boys also collected victories.

Bitar competes in invitational

Scott Bitar competed as an individual as Miami (Ohio) played in the RedHawk Inviataional at the Pittsburgh Field Club. Bitar, a Fox Chapel graduate, shot a 236 to tie for ninth place. His best round was in the third round, where he shot a 4-over par 75.

The RedHawks finished ninth as a team. Marquette won the team event.

