Fox Chapel notebook: Foxes swimmers have choices for WPIAL events

Saturday, February 11, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Sophie Shao competes in the girls 200-yard individual medley during the WPIAL Class 3A swimming championships March 3, 2022, at Pitt’s Trees Pool.

Fox Chapel’s swimmers won’t be lacking for things to do during the WPIAL Class 3A swimming championships. Sophie Shao and Sarah Pasquella will both be trying to rack up medals in multiple events. Both Shao and Pasquella are tied for a team-high six automatic qualifying times.

Pasquella has qualified in the 200 free (1:55.45), 200 IM (2:17.6), 50 free (24.38), 100 free (54.31), 500 free (5:20.71) and 100 breast (1:06.71). Shao has qualified in the 200 free (1:59.6), 200 IM (2:17.6), 50 free (25.06), 100 fly (54.61), 100 free (55.30) and 100 breast (1:08.23).

On the boys’ side, Owen Dantey hit the automatic qualifying times in the 200 free (1:47.8), 200 IM (1:57.55), 100 fly (53.93), 100 free (48.54), 500 free (4:53.6) and 100 breast (59.84). Owen Howell hit the mark in the 200 IM (1:56.88) and the 100 breast (58.56).

Foxes see winning streak end

The Fox Chapel hockey team had its 13-game winning streak snapped by Greensburg Salem. The Foxes have seen the race in the PIHL’s Class A Blue Division tighten up. With two games remaining, the Foxes (16-2) have a two-point advantage over Greensburg Salem.

Fox Chapel has been one of the most prolific scoring teams in the PIHL this season, putting up 137 goals while only allowing 37.

Troutman stands out in Ohio

Anna Troutman turned in a pair of strong performances for Fox Chapel at an indoor track meet Feb. 4, at WATTS Indoor Track Facility in Youngstown, Ohio. Troutman finished second in the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 2 inches. She also placed ninth in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 10.04 seconds.

Anna Kintner also placed fifth in the triple jump (33-5), and Clara Kelley finished sixth in the 3,200-meter run (11:58.09).

On the boys’ side, the Foxes had a pair of seventh-place finishers. Andrew Olando placed in the triple jump with a leap of 36-4½, and Damian Blum finished the 400-meter dash in 53.25. Rowan Gwin placed fourth in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:26.43.

Wrestlers inch closer to individuals

The Foxes were bounced from the first round of the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs by Waynesburg Central, 54-9, but were able to test themselves against the district’s best. D’Angelo Hamilton (285 pounds) and Landon Funk (107) picked up the Foxes’ two wins against Waynesburg.

Fox Chapel followed that up with a 60-15 win over Hampton. The Foxes won six of the nine contested matches. All six of Fox Chapel’s victories came by pin.

The Northern Section individual tournament will be held Feb. 25, at North Allegheny.

