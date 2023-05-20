Fox Chapel notebook: Girls lacrosse, baseball teams open playoffs with win

By:

Saturday, May 20, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel pitcher Jeremy Haigh delivers against Plum on May 8. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Dominic Cassol celebrates after defeating Plum on May 8. Previous Next

The eighth-seeded Fox Chapel baseball team opened the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs on a winning note.

The Foxes were able to take down Mars, 6-4, in a first-round game May 17.

Fox Chapel pitcher Jeremy Haigh threw a complete game, striking out four batters to grab the win. Dom Cassol drove in a run with a double, and Jack Resek plated two runs with a hit in the first inning.

With the win, the Foxes advanced to a quarterfinal matchup against top-seeded Shaler.

Girls lacrosse wins opener

The Fox Chapel girls lacrosse program opened the WPIAL Class 3A girls lacrosse playoffs with a convincing win.

The Foxes, who were WPIAL runners-up last season, toppled Canon-McMillan, 12-7, at home on May 17. Fox Chapel, which was seeded third, put together a balanced scoring effort.

Lindsay Scheffler led the Foxes by scoring four goals and handing out four assists. Sydney Schutzman scored three times, while Kennedy Murton and Ava Orie scored two goals for Fox Chapel (14-3).

The Foxes were scheduled to play Mt. Lebanon in the semifinals May 22.

Conti, Troutman to states

Fox Chapel’s Claire Conti and Anna Troutman both punched their tickets to the PIAA Class 3A track and field championships following standout performances at the WPIAL meet May 17 at Slippery Rock University.

Conti, a freshman, qualified for states with a throw of 112 feet, 11 inches to place fourth in the WPIAL. Troutman advanced to states with a third-place finish in the 100 hurdles with a time of 15.42 seconds.

Mason Miles made it to the medal stand in the shot put by placing fifth with a throw of 49-5½. George Tabor placed seventh in the long jump with a leap of 21-3.

Tags: Fox Chapel