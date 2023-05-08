Fox Chapel notebook: Hall of Fame class announced

Sunday, May 7, 2023 | 4:56 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Pitt’s Adam Bisnowaty celebrates after Pitt beat Penn State, 42-39, in 2016.

Seven individuals and one team are being honored as part of the Class of 2023 for the Fox Chapel Area Schools Sports Hall of Fame.

The induction ceremony and banquet are scheduled for June 3 at the Harmar House in Cheswick. The team being honored is the 1995-96 Fox Chapel girls swimming squad, which won the program’s only WPIAL team title.

Individuals being inducted are Mike Babst, Adam Bisnowaty, Eric Burnett, Lily Feldman, Rachel Humphrey, Heather (Peltier) Melzer and Lindsay (Weber) Mulvihill.

Anyone wishing to attend the banquet can contact Ron Frank at Ronald_Frank@fcasd.edu for more information.

