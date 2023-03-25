Fox Chapel notebook: Hot goalie ends hockey team’s season

Saturday, March 25, 2023

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Kiski goaltender Even Brice makes a save on Fox Chapel’s Danny Downey during the PIHL Class A Penguins Cup finals March 20 at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.

The Fox Chapel hockey team saw a surprising end to its season in the PIHL Class A Penguins Cup championship game March 20. The Foxes lost to Kiski, 4-1, at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.

Fox Chapel, which finished the season 20-3, defeated the Cavaliers by a combined score of 15-4 in the team’s regular-season meetings. It was the Foxes’ first trip to the championship game since 1997.

The Foxes were outdone by a brilliant performance from Kiski goaltender Evin Brice, who made 34 saves. Trip Goehring scored Fox Chapel’s lone goal on a power play in the second period to cut the deficit to 3-1.

The Foxes wouldn’t get any closer, as Kiski added the final goal of the game on an empty netter in the third period. Fox Chapel outshot Kiski, 35-15. In the third period, the Foxes put a sustained blitz on the Cavaliers, outshooting their opponents 11-1 to put the pressure on.

Fox Chapel just couldn’t find a way to solve Brice.

“I’m still very proud of my guys. They didn’t leave anything out on the ice, and that’s all we can really ask for in a game like this,” coach Cam Raidna said. “Kiski always gives us a tough match. For whatever reason, they are a difficult team for us and they came out and wanted it. Congratulations to them.”

Schutzman hits 100 goals

Fox Chapel junior Sydney Schutzman joined the 100-goal club during the Foxes’ girls lacrosse match against Indiana on March 20. Schutzman scored six goals to reach the milestone in Fox Chapel’s 14-4 victory.

Shao adds to medal count

Fox Chapel senior and Brown commit Sophie Shao picked up another medal at the PIAA Class 3A swimming championships. Shao finished as the runner-up in the 100 fly to Hatsboro-Horsham sophomore Annie Jia. It was the second straight season Shao finished second to Jia.

Talia Bugel also placed eight in the 100 backstroke, while Sarah Pasquella placed seven in the 100 breaststroke.

