Fox Chapel notebook: Jake Pilarski finds success in spring training with Dodgers

Saturday, April 1, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Washington Wild Things Fox Chapel graduate Jake Pilarski, picked up by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Dec. 9, pitched in 2022 with the Washington Wild Things.

Fox Chapel graduate Jake Pilarski got the most out of his spring training with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pilarski, 24, signed with the Dodgers in December after spending two seasons with the Washington Wild Things in the Frontier League.

Pilarski was able to add some zip on his fastball, allowing him to top out just over 100 miles per hour, and was signed with the Dodgers, who were willing to take a chance on the Citadel product.

Pilarksi, a 6-foot-2, 215-pound pitcher, was one of 14 players who were set to begin the season in the minors that were a part of the Freeway Series. The Freeway Series was played between the Angels and Dodgers at the end of spring training for both franchises.

Pilarski made three appearances for the Dodgers during Spring Training, recording a 15.43 ERA with three strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings pitched.

Meyer leads High Point at tournament

Fox Chapel graduate Gregor Meyer shot a 1-under par 215 over three rounds to help High Point University finish seventh as a team at the Golfweek/Any Given Tuesday Intercollegiate Tournament March 29 at Pawley’s Island, S.C.

Meyer was also named Big South golfer of the week in March after finishing 18th out of 120 competitions at the Sea Palms Invitational.

Foxes take first section loss

Fox Chapel’s path back to the WPIAL Class 3A boys volleyball playoffs took a bump in its season opener. The Foxes were swept by perennial challenger Seneca Valley. Fox Chapel is in a section with Butler, North Allegheny, North Hills, Pine-Richland, Seneca Valley and Shaler.

Fox Chapel fencing falls in finals

The Foxes boys high school fencing team qualified for the playoffs after finishing with a 7-2 regular-season record. Once in the playoffs, Fox Chapel beat Allderdice, 5-3, to reach the finals. However, the Foxes were tripped up by Shady Side, 5-3, in the finals.

Fox Chapel’s girls team finished the season 3-4 and didn’t make the playoffs. All of the fencers from the Foxes’ girls team will return next season.

