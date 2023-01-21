Fox Chapel notebook: Red-hot hockey team sends 7 to all-star game

Saturday, January 21, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Mason Heininger works past Plum’s Luca Lapiana during their game on Oct. 17, 2022 at Alpha Ice Arena in Harmar.

Fox Chapel has ruled the PIHL’s Class A Blue Division this season.

Following a 9-2 road win over Norwin on Jan. 17, the Foxes pushed their record to 14-1 on the season with an 11th consecutive victory.

That means Fox Chapel will be well represented at the PIHL All-Star game, which will take place Jan. 29 at RMU Island Sports Complex. Foxes coach Cam Raidna was chosen to help lead the team that will feature seven of his players.

Fox Chapel forwards Daniel Downey, Mason Heininger, Dom Caile and Liam Wiseman were all selected. In addition, defensemen Trip Goehring and Tyler Goldstein were also picked. Goaltender Joe Rattner will also help backstop the group.

Heininger (43 points), Downey (40) and Wiseman (37) are all in the top 10 in Class A in points.

FC grad plays in Israel

Sarah Sinnott played three years with Pitt women’s soccer after transferring from UNC Wilmington. The Foxes graduate traveled much further for the next step of her career. Sinnott signed with Maccabi Emek Hefer of the Israel Women’s Premier League.

Emek Hefer is currently in sixth place in the eight-team league.

Girls wrestlers find footing

The Foxes have an active girls wrestling program with seven athletes on the roster. Fox Chapel found success during an event in early January. Eleanor Fox established herself as the program’s win leader by going 3-2 at a Jan. 7 tournament.

Fox picked up all three of her victories by pin. Ava McCaffrey went 2-2. Caroline Slember, Andrea Wang and Shannon Held also collected victories.

Boys basketball on climb

With a new lineup of players and little experience returning from a championship team last season, the Foxes were going to have a little bit of an adjustment period. Back-to-back Section 2-5A victories have Fox Chapel back on the climb.

The Foxes beat Woodland Hills and Shaler by double figures to improve to 10-5 overall and 3-2 in section play. Fox Chapel is now tied for second place in the section with the Titans, sitting only behind Penn Hills, which is unbeaten in section for first place.

Wrestlers stay in 3rd

The Foxes wrestling team maintained third place in Section 1 by beating Shaler, 52-11, on Jan. 18. Fox Chapel (5-6, 2-2) won 10 of the 13 matches. The Foxes were able to run away with the matches thanks to collecting bonus points in six of their 10 wins.

Landon Funk (107 pounds), Adam Haines (121), Joshua Alexander (139), Alexander Kaufman (152) and Joseph Geller (172) collected pins for Fox Chapel.

