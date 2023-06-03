Fox Chapel notebook: Senior wrestler Trevor Katz named Student Visionary of the Year

Saturday, June 3, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Courtesy of Fox Chapel athletics Fox Chapel senior Trevor Katz competes during the 2022-23 wrestling season.

Fox Chapel senior wrestler Trevor Katz made a big splash on the mats during his final year at the school. Katz, who qualified for the WPIAL championships at 180 pounds this season after finishing fourth in the section, helped raise $250,000 dollars for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

That is a new fundraising record for the region, which includes Western Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Cleveland, Western New York and New Jersey.

He was named Student Visionary of the Year for 2023 for that accomplishment.

Katz developed an interest in helping fundraise after his cousin was diagnosed with chronic myelogenous leukemia in 2003 when she was 11.

Katz finished his senior season with a 26-14 record and posted personal bests with wins and wins via pinfall with 11. For his career, Katz was 59-55.

Fox Chapel girls lacrosse bows out in semifinals

The Foxes girls lacrosse program fell just short of earning a spot in the PIAA Class 3A tournament. Fox Chapel, which was seeded third, was tripped up by second-seeded Mt. Lebanon in the WPIAL semifinals, 16-5.

Only two teams from the WPIAL earn spots in the state tournament.

Fox Chapel ended the season with a 14-4 record.

Boys lacrosse gets bounced in the quarterfinals

The Foxes boys lacrosse team had a brief stay in the WPIAL playoffs, but was able to record a win in the first round over Central Catholic. Fox Chapel, which was seeded eighth, scored a 12-7 victory over the Vikings in the first round.

Fox Chapel lost 11-6 to Peters Township in the second round.

Baseball loses to eventual champions

The Fox Chapel baseball team lost in the quarterfinals of the WPIAL playoffs to Shaler, 11-1 in six innings. However, the Foxes didn’t have to feel too bad about the result. The Titans went on to take down Plum and Bethel Park on the way to the WPIAL Class 5A crown.

The Foxes were pleased to get a 6-4 win in the opening round over Mars.

Fox Chapel will host basketball camp

The Fox Chapel girls basketball team will host a summer skills session from 5:30 to 7 p.m. July 18-19, at the Fox Chapel main high school gym.

The cost is $30 per session or $60 for two sessions.

Anyone attending the camp will get a chance to work with coaches and players to help develop basketball skills and provide an opportunity to meet the Fox Chapel team and coaching staff.

