Fox Chapel notebook: Troutman sets stage for outdoor track season

By:

Saturday, February 25, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Jefferson Moorefield-Brown drives against North Hills’ Jayden Thomas during the second quarter of a WPIAL Class 5A playoff game Feb. 22. Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Will Siegel (12) is surrounded by North Hills’ Jayden Thomas (13), Royce Parham (44) and Logan Johnson (25) during a WPIAL Class 5A playoff game Feb. 22. Submitted Fox Chapel’s Anna Troutman Previous Next

Fox Chapel’s Anna Troutman is setting the table well for her outdoor track season. The Foxes picked up a number of medals at the final Tri-State Track Coaches Association Indoor Championship meet.

Troutman was the only athlete headed to State College for the state indoor track championship. She set the school indoor record in the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 5 inches and also qualified for the state meet in the high hurdles. Troutman placed fifth in the hurdles with a time of 9:56 seconds.

“She’s been spending a lot of time working on her skills with the hurdle coach,” coach Tom Moul said. “She’s been able to get the steps down and it’s a situation where practicing more helps her get better. She has an easy approach to the high jump and lets her athleticism take over.”

Fox Chapel finished with nine medals and had several athletes medal in multiple events: Alyssa Quackenbush (sixth, 60 dash, eighth, 200 dash), Rowan Gwin (third, mile, eighth, 3,000 run), Maya DiPasquale (seventh, 800 run) and Damian Blum (eighth, 400).

“I was pleased overall,” Moul said.

Quackenbush’s performance was a highlight for Moul. She had been battling through some nagging injuries and was able to grab multiple medals.

“She does a lot of club soccer as well, so she had to miss some time,” Moul said. “I was happy she was able to medal in a few events.

FC boys fall in rematch

Fox Chapel dropped a rematch of last year’s WPIAL Class 6A championship game in the Class 5A quarterfinals Feb. 22, falling 67-62 to third-seeded North Hills. The 11th-seeded Foxes made it tough on the Indians, leading by 10 at halftime.

Jefferson Moorefield-Brown led Fox Chapel with 18 points. Kam Griel had 15 and Erik Wilson added 11.

Fox Chapel, which was 14-10 on the season heading into the consolation bracket in an effort to advance to the PIAA tournament, upended Thomas Jefferson, 62-45, in the first round. The Foxes were able to dig deep after a disappointing slide to end the season. Fox Chapel lost its final three games before bouncing back in the playoffs.

Tags: Fox Chapel