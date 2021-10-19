Fox Chapel, Penn-Trafford golfers tie for 4th at state tournament

Tuesday, October 19, 2021 | 7:06 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Eli Yofan watches his tee shot on No. 17 during the WPIAL Class 3A boys golf championship Oct. 5.

WPIAL golfers were shut out of any gold medals at the PIAA golf championship this year.

After three Class 2A golfers earned silver medals during day one Monday at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York, the best finish of the Class 3A WPIAL golfers Tuesday was a tie for fourth by Fox Chapel senior Eli Yofan and Penn-Trafford sophomore Nick Turowski. Each shot a 1-over par 72.

Turowski, the WPIAL champion, shot a 1-under par 35 on the front nine by birding Nos. 2 and 6, but he was 2-over on the back nine with a birdie on No. 11 and three bogeys.

The best finish for the Class 3A girls was a tie for sixth place by Peters Township’s Allison Poon and Uniontown’s Adena Rugola, each shooting a 5-over par 77.

Downingtown West’s Nick Gross grabbed the boys title by defeating North Pocono’s Billy Pabst on the second hold of a sudden-death playoff. Both finished with a 2-under par 69. Calen Sanderson of Holy Ghost Prep, the champion in 2020, finished third at 1-under.

Central Catholic junior Rocco Salvitti came up short of the title for the third consecutive season by tying for eighth place at 2-over, 73. Salvitti’s teammate Carter Pitcairn tied for 12th at 3-over while Franklin Regional’s Nolan Shilling and Zach Abdallah tied for 18th at 4-over.

Sydney Yermish of Lower Merion breezed to the girls title by shooting a 4-under par 68. Evelyn Wong of Emmaus was second at 1-over while West Chester East’s Victoria Kim was third at 3-over.

Mt. Lebanon’s Lindsey Powanda tied for 10th at 6-over, Fox Chapel’s Nina Busch tied for 12th at 7-over and WPIAL champion Marissa Malosh of South Fayette tied for 14th at 8-over.

The PIAA team championship will be held Monday at Heritage Hills Golf Resort.

