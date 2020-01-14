Fox Chapel rises to top in 6A, Quaker Valley out in 4A in state boys hoops rankings

By:

Monday, January 13, 2020 | 7:44 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Eli Yofan shoots a three-pointer over Norwin’s Nick Fleming during their game Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Fox Chapel Area High School.

It was an active first week of January in the Trib HSSN weekly boys basketball state rankings with a couple of teams losing their grip on the top spot and others falling completely out.

We have new No. 1 teams in Class 6A and 4A with Kennedy Catholic and Archbishop Carroll each slipping down a notch.

Fox Chapel in 6A and Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast in 4A are now the kings of their classifications castle, at least for this week.

Eight teams were bounced from the top five this week, which means eight new teams have cracked the rankings with only Class 2A missing out on the changes from last week.

Here is the latest PIAA top five in each of the six classifications through Sunday, Jan. 12. Teams are listed with record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. Fox Chapel (12-0) (7) (5)

2. Kennedy Catholic (7-3) (10) (1)

3. Roman Catholic (7-5) (12) (2)

4. West Lawn Wilson (12-1) (3) (NR)

5. Lower Merion (12-1) (1) (NR)

Out: Cedar Crest (3), Pennridge (1)

Class 5A

1. Archbishop Wood (9-3) (12) (1)

2. Mars (9-2) (7) (4)

3. Gettysburg (11-0) (3) (NR)

4. West Chester East (10-2) (1) (3)

5. Southern Lehigh (11-1) (11) (NR)

Out: Milton Hershey (3), Archbishop Ryan (12)

Class 4A:

1. Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast (10-1) (12) (2)

2. Archbishop Carroll (7-2) (12) (1)

3. Imhotep Charter (6-4) (12) (3)

4. Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt (9-1) (3) (3)

5. Hickory (10-3) (10) (NR)

Out: Quaker Valley (7)

Class 3A:

1. Lincoln Park (10-2) (7) (1)

2. Neumann-Goretti (9-2) (12) (3)

3. Loyalsock Township (12-0) (4) (4)

4. Fairview (11-1) (10) (NR)

5. Camp Hill Trinity (10-2) (3) (2)

Out: Bishop McDevitt-Wyncote (12)

Class 2A:

1. Math, Civics & Sciences (9-4) (12) (1)

2. Bishop Guilfoyle (8-1) (6) (2)

3. Executive Education Academy Charter (9-4) (11) (4)

4. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (11-1) (7) (3)

5. Constitution (5-6) (12) (5)

Out: None

Class A:

1. Vincentian Academy (8-3) (7) (1)

2. Elk County Catholic (11-0) (9) (2)

3. Shade (11-0) (5) (4)

4. Berlin-Brothersvalley (8-0) (5) (NR)

5. North Penn-Liberty (10-1) (4) (NR)

Out: Bishop Carroll (6), Sankofa Freedom Academy (12)

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

Tags: Fox Chapel, Lincoln Park, Mars, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Vincentian Academy