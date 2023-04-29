Fox Chapel senior reaches milestone, helps girls lacrosse team come together

Saturday, April 29, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Fox Chapel Athletics Fox Chapel’s Lindsay Scheffler reached the 100-goal mark this season.

Standing behind the goal provides Lindsay Scheffler with the right look at the field. The Fox Chapel senior girls lacrosse player is always looking for the best route to getting a shot on goal. Having developed the right vision has helped Scheffler knock down milestones.

Scheffler recently topped the 100-goal mark for her career.

“I play behind the goal, so I see the field well,” Scheffler said. “I’m able to see where the defense is weak and can find open spots to attack.”

The Foxes, who improved to 9-3 after a 10-5 win over Shady Side Academy on April 26, have seen several players hit career milestones this season. Fox Chapel junior Sydney Schutzman joined the 100-goal club during the Foxes’ match against Indiana on March 20.

In addition to topping the 100-goal mark, Scheffler also had more than 100 assists.

“It’s been special since Sydney was able to hit the mark around the same time,” Scheffler said. “I knew where I was stats-wise and when I knew I was close, I made (getting her 100th goal) a goal.”

Against Shady Side Academy, Schutzman scored a team-high six goals. Scheffler finished with three goals and three assists while Ava Orie added a goal and Caroline Grimsley also handed out an assist.

Fox Chapel is in the middle of reloading this season. The Foxes were the WPIAL runner-up last season and last won a section title in 2019.

Having younger players in the lineup has led to the seniors having to help work to get everyone to fit into their roles.

“We try to build everyone up,” Scheffler said. “We want everyone to feel comfortable and be able to play the game. We want to hold people accountable, but we want to do it in a productive way.”

The Foxes hit their stride following a three-game losing streak, stringing together five consecutive wins. During that streak, the Foxes scored 14 or more goals in four of five games.

“We’ve done a good job of making adjustments,” Scheffler said. “We were tested early in the season, but as our connection has grown and we’ve played better.”

