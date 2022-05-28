Fox Chapel, Shady Side Academy athletes make state meet

Saturday, May 28, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Sophomore Mason Miles was the only member of the Fox Chapel track team to move on to the PIAA finals this year at Shippensburg University.

The sophomore finished second in the shot put at the WPIAL meet recently at Slippery Rock University’s N. Kerr Thompson Stadium.

Miles’ recored a throw of 49, feet, 3.5 inches, ahead of teammate Caleb Kulikowski, who finished sixth at 47-6, barely missing the qualification standard.

Miles came to the school district in seventh grade when his family moved in from Florida.

Miles also plays football and basketball for the Foxes and expects to see a larger role in each sport in the coming year.

Kulikowski won a second medal, finishing fifth in the javelin at 158-5.

George Tabor also won two medals with a sixth-place finish in the long jump at 21-3 and in the triple jump at 42-7.

Rowan Gwin secured two medals — one for finishing seventh in the 1,600 at 4:27.75 — and one as part of the Foxes 3,200 relay team that finished sixth as he partnered with Jordan Gwin, Jack Lorence and Damian Blum.

“I was pleased with our overall performance but a bit disappointed with only sending one kid to Shippensburg,” Fox Chapel coach Tom Moul said.

“We had some kids who were close, just missing a berth at the state meet.”

Of the medalists, Kulikowski is the only senior, so Moul is justifiably optimistic about his program over the next several seasons.

SSA sends Hartman

Shady Side Academy sophomore Chelsea Hartman will be headed to the PIAA’s Class 2A finals meet at Shippensburg.

Hartman finished second in the 3,200 with a time of 11:33.06.

Shady Side senior Gabby Hall-Junke medaled in the 200 dash with a 27.40 finish, good enough for eighth place.

Hall-Junke missed qualifying for the state meet by a little more than a half-second.

Last year, then-senior Melissa Riggins brought home PIAA gold in two events, winning the 1,600 and the 800. She ran the 800 in 2:10.62 and the 1,600 in 4:48.91.

