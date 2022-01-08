Fox Chapel, Shady Side Academy football players earn postseason honors

Saturday, January 8, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Zidane Thomas reaches out to stiff-arm Franklin Regional’s Logan Donnelly on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Franklin Regional High School.

Several members of the Fox Chapel and Shady Side Academy football teams were recently recognized for their efforts this past season.

Earning first-team all-star recognition in the Tribune-Review’s Valley News Dispatch edition were:

Fox Chapel’s Khi’Lee Patterson at wide receiver and defensive back. The 5-foot-8, 150-pound senior finished second on the team in tackles with 82, despite missing three games because of injury. He added an interception, and his efforts were rewarded with selection to the Northeast Conference first-team defense. Offensively, he caught 26 passes for 441 yards and five touchdowns, rushed 56 times for 206 yards and two scores and threw for 126 yards and a touchdown.

After quarterback Collin Dietz was hurt, Patterson stepped in and helped lead the Foxes to their first WPIAL playoff win since 1997.

Zidane Thomas at running back and linebacker. The 6-0, 210-pound bruiser earned Northeast Conference first-team honors at running back as he rushed for 1,023 yards and 10 touchdowns on 171 carries (6.0 average) in the Foxes’ run to the WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinals. He also led Fox Chapel in tackles with 108, with 21 for a loss. Thomas recorded four sacks, intercepted a pass and caused two fumbles.

Also recognized by Northeast Conference coaches was first-team defensive end Caleb Kulikowski. The 6-2, 200-pound senior was also effective as a pass receiver with 23 catches for 270 yards.

For Shady Side Academy, four players received first-team, Allegheny Conference honors.

Chris Sullivan, at 5-9 and 185 pounds, made the first team as both a running back and a linebacker.

Also receiving first-team recognition was Joey Bellinotti. The 6-1, 181-pound junior was named as both a first-team wide receiver and defensive back.

Tight end James Berner, a 6-foot, 180-pound junior was chosen at tight end along with the Bulldogs’ offensive guard Andy Marous, a 6-foot, 225-pound senior.

Up for 2022-23

The PIAA announced last week the new enrollment classification numbers for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Fox Chapel will remain in Class 5A.

Shady Side, however, will move from Class 2A to Class 3A, basically because with the addition of student-athletes from The Neighborhood Academy, it was enough to advance the Bulldogs.

Conference alignments will be determined in the near future.

