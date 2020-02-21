Fox Chapel, Shady Side Academy swimmers headed to WPIALs

Friday, February 21, 2020 | 6:02 PM

The WPIAL swimming and diving championships will be Thursday and Friday at Pitt’s Trees Pool, and Shady Side Academy and Fox Chapel will be well represented.

SSA girls qualifiers are freshman Chloe Wells (200-yard medley and 200 free relays); sophomores Alexandra Jaffe (100 butterfly, 100 freestyle, 200 medley and 400 free relays), Crystal Ma (200 IM, 100 breaststroke 200 free relay) and Kira Meyers (100 and 200 freestyle, 200 medley and 400 free relays); juniors Emory Anderson (200 free relay) and Ashley Chu (200 and 400 free relays); and senior Maya Groff (200 IM, 100 breaststroke, 200 medley and 400 free relays).

SSA boys qualifiers are freshmen Kevin Johnson (100 backstroke, 200 medley, 200 and 400 free relays) and Samuel Tan (500 free and 400 free relay); juniors Andrew Liu (100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke, 200 medley and 400 free relays) and Stefan Stratimirovic (100 butterfly, 100 free, 200 medley and 200 free relays); and seniors Sean Kelley (50 and 100 free, 200 medley and 200 free relays) and Will Roberson (200 and 400 free relays).

“This will be the most challenging and exciting time of the year for the team and the coaches,” SSA coach John Landreth said. “We are confident that the hard work over the last few months will bring us success at Trees Pool.”

WPIAL qualifiers from Fox Chapel on the girls side are seniors Leia Ross (200 free, 100 back) and Grace Gackenbach (500 free, 200 free relay, 400 free relay); sophomores Ariana Pasquella (100 breaststroke), Rei Sperry (200 medley relay, 100 fly, 100 backstroke, 500 free) and Julia Stutzman (50 free, 200 free relay); and freshmen Talia Bugel (200 medley relay, 50 free, 100 backstroke, 400 free relay), Sophie Shao (200 medley relay, 100 fly, 100 breaststroke and 400 free relay) and Vivian Shao (200 medley relay, 100 free, 500 free, 200 free relay, 400 free relay).

Boys qualifiers for the Foxes are seniors Nathaniel Gaggini (200 medley relay), Jake Sperry (200 free, 500 free, 200 free relay, 400 free relay), Nathaniel Serkov (50 free, 200 free relay) and William Wang (200 medley relay, 100 fly, 200 free relay, 100 breaststroke); sophomores David Dering (200 IM) and Nathaniel Ross (200 medley relay, 100 free, 100 backstroke, 400 free relay); and freshmen Aadil Pattada (200 medley relay, 100 free, 400 free relay) and Nathan Anderson (200 medley relay, 50 free, 200 free relay, 400 free relay).

Fox Chapel divers who qualified are freshmen David Manelis and Aidan Ireland and juniors Tristan Vettier and Jake Mulhern.

