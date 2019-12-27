Fox Chapel tennis star Charlotte James headed to Davidson

Friday, December 27, 2019 | 6:02 PM

Fox Chapel senior Charlotte James is going south to continue her tennis career.

James, 18, who lives in Fox Chapel, signed a letter of intent to compete for the Davidson women’s team next season.

“Davidson has the combination of academic and athletic excellence I was looking for,” said James, the WPIAL Class AAA girls singles champion and PIAA runner-up who led the Foxes to the PIAA title this season. “It (has) the tight-knit community of a small school, while still fielding competitive (Division) I athletic teams.

“Once I visited campus and met the coaches and my teammates, I could not see myself anywhere else. I have lots of family in North Carolina, so it will be great to be near them.”

The 5-foot-9 James expects to be a strong contributor to the Wildcats and help them to the Atlantic 10 title. They lost in the semifinals of the conference championship tournament last season.

Off the court, she said she wants to learn more about the sciences and enjoy her time in college. She plans to major in biology and minor in genomics.

Davidson coach Susanne Depka said James will make an immediate impact.

“Charlotte will not only contribute to our culture but has tremendous potential,” Depka said. “I look forward to coaching her, as well as developing her game and watching her improve in her four years at Davidson.”

Fox Chapel coach Alex Slezak said Davidson is the perfect fit for James.

“(It is) an institution that will afford her the opportunity to grow in all areas,” he said.

Slezak said James is a hard worker and fantastic competitor.

“This past season, she was a great leader in our state championship run,” he said.

James said she considered Tulane, Southern Methodist, Villanova and Santa Clara.

