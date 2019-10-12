Fox Chapel’s Bitar named to AJGA Scholastic Junior All-America Team

Saturday, October 12, 2019 | 12:25 PM

Fox Chapel’s Scott Bitar watches his tee shot on Hole 16 during the WPIAL Class AAA boys golf championship Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Fox Chapel Golf Club.

It has been quite the season for Fox Chapel senior golfer Scott Bitar.

Just over a week ago, Bitar captured the WPIAL Class AAA Individual Championship at Fox Chapel Golf Club, becoming the third Fox Chapel golfer to do so since 2014.

On Thursday, he added two more accomplishments to an ever-growing list.

First, Bitar and the Fox Chapel golf team captured Fox Chapel’s first WPIAL Class AAA boys golf team championship since 2006 when they topped Upper St. Clair by 12 strokes at Cedarbrook Golf Club in Belle Vernon.

“We had our ups and downs throughout the season but it definitely felt great to finally get over the hump,” Bitar said on Thursday after hoisting the Class AAA trophy.

Then, the Fox Chapel senior was also named as an Amateur Junior Golf Association Scholastic Junior All-American on Thursday.

Since 1988 the team has recognized 12 young men and 12 young women from across the country who demonstrate the ability to excel on both the golf course and in the classroom.

According to the AJGA website, Bitar has earned a 4.48 GPA during his time in high school, is a national honor society member, acts as an assistant to the priest at St. Joseph’s parish and is also the captain of the golf team.

Bitar was the only Pennsylvania golfer selected this season and is the first one selected since Brian Isztwan from Huntingdon Valley in 2017. He is also the first Pittsburgh native selected to the team since Shady Side Academy’s Benjamin Cohen was selected in 2007.

In the past, former AJGA Scholastic Junior All-American’s have gone one to have successful professional careers. That list includes players like Casey Martin, Wendy War, Kellee Booth, Cristie Kerr, Matt Kuchar, Scott Langley, and Patrick Rodgers.

Along with being selected to the AJGA Scholastic Junior All-American team, Bitar is now eligible to compete in the 2019 Rolex Tournament of Champions which is taking place between Nov. 23-28 at the PGA National Resort & Spa Palm Beach Gardens, FL.

