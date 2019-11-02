Fox Chapel’s Charlotte James remains in hunt for PIAA tennis title

By:

Friday, November 1, 2019 | 8:18 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Charlotte James returns a serve during the WPIAL Class AAA championship match.

Fox Chapel senior Charlotte James, who won a state doubles title as a sophomore, is two wins away from adding a singles title to her trophy case.

James had little trouble in her first two matches at the PIAA Class AAA tennis championships Thursday at the Hershey Racquet Club, winning both by a 6-2, 6-0 score. In the first round, she dispatched Hershey’s Caroline Corcoran. In the quarterfinals, she handled District 10 champ Ananya Krishnan of Erie McDowell.

James, the WPIAL champion, will meet freshman Catherine Rabatin of Penn Manor, the District 3 champ, in Saturday morning’s semifinals.

One other WPIAL singles player and one double team remain alive in the championship chase.

Baldwin senior Bethany Yauch is in the Class AAA semifinals after breezing past City League champ Lauren Armant of Obama Academy and Unionville’s Leah Walter, losing a grand total of one game. She’ll take on District 1 champ Amelia Honer of Council Rock North in the semifinals.

In Class AAA doubles, WPIAL champs Kat Wang and Marra Bruce of Peters Township cruised to the semifinals, where they will meet District 3 champs Avery Palandjian and Scotty Reynolds of Manheim Township.

In Class AA, Knoch saw WPIAL champ Laura Greb, runner-up Brooke Bauer and the doubles team of Ally Bauer and Libby Conlon bow out in the quarterfinals.

Greb had no trouble with Loyalsock’s Kaitlyn Savidge in the first round, but fell to District 2 champion Karissa Ghigiarelli of Riverside in the quarterfinals.

Bauer beat District 6 champ Alyssa Kush of Westmont in three sets in the first round, but lost to District 4 winner Olivia Dorner of South Williamsport.

Bauer and Conlon topped South Williamsport’s Lily Summerson and Lauren Peck before losing to District 2 champs Elle Krypel and Nicole Joanlanne of Wyoming Seminary.

Tags: Fox Chapel, Knoch