Fox Chapel’s Eli Yofan picks up first Division I offer

Friday, April 16, 2021 | 7:57 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Eli Yofan drives between Hempfield’s Joe Fiedor and Michael HosniTuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 at Fox Chapel Area High School.

Over the past three years, Fox Chapel junior Eli Yofan has shown what he’s capable of on the basketball court.

He’s led the Foxes to back-to-back No. 2 seeds in the WPIAL Class 6A playoffs, and he’s also helped them put together two straight 20-plus win seasons.

Yofan averaged 22.4 points per game this past season and was named the Valley News Dispatch boys basketball player of the year as the Foxes went 20-3.

He consistently showed he was one of the best players in the WPIAL, and even though he was garnering interest from multiple schools, no offers came.

On Friday, Yofan finally received his first Division I scholarship offer from Navy.

I am very excited and honored to have received my first Division 1 offer from The Naval Academy! @CoachJonPerry pic.twitter.com/I1hNsT1dcj — eliyofan (@eliyofan) April 16, 2021

The 6-foot-2 all-around athlete who has also excelled in soccer, golf and is currently in the midst of volleyball season, didn’t really see his first offer coming. At the end of a Zoom meeting on Friday, a few members of the Navy coaching staff caught him off guard.

“Right before it ended, (assistant coach Jon Perry) was like, ‘Oh, I really like who you are as a player and as a person, so I want to offer you,’” Yofan said. “I was completely stunned. I didn’t really see it coming. It was great.”

Along with Navy, Yofan said he has drawn interest from other schools like Penn, Brown, Dartmouth, Columbia, Yale, Lehigh, Drexel, Toledo, Miami (Ohio) and Wofford, but he’s hoping this one will open the door as he gets set to enter a summer full of AAU basketball.

“Over a dozen schools have reached out to me, so hopefully schools see this and realize that this school trusted me enough to offer me, so they can trust me to play at that level too,” Yofan said. “Hopefully it means more offers will start to come in.”

Navy, which plays in the Patriot League, went 15-3 this past season and only lost one regular-season conference game before falling in the conference tournament quarterfinals.

Yofan said Navy reached out to him in the fall or winter of this past year and has kept in contact over the past few months. He has started talking to them more as of late, and those conversations paid off on Friday. He added that he feels like he could fit into their style of play extremely well, too.

“They were talking about their play style and they preach defense, rebounding, and stuff like that, and that really sounds like our program at Fox Chapel,” Yofan said. “So, I chimed in and told them that is what we do in high school, so I can definitely see myself playing the way they play.”

Over the next few months, Yofan will undoubtedly attract more offers as he gets more exposure on the AAU circuit and proves himself even more. No matter how many offers come in, he said that this one will always be special to him.

“I’ll always remember this one because after everything I’ve been through and all the hard work I’ve put in to play at the next level, I’ll always remember these two coaches and this program,” Yofan said. “This one was special for sure.”

