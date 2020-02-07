Fox Chapel’s Sammy Brown commits to Duquesne

By:

Thursday, February 6, 2020 | 8:32 PM

Louis Raggiunti | For the Trib Fox Chapel’s Sam Brown (2) looks for some running room against North Hills August 30, 2019 at North Hills.

Fox Chapel’s Sammy Brown has found his home for the next four years, and he won’t have to go very far to continue his football career.

Just one day after National Signing Day, Brown officially signed his letter of intent to continue his athletic and academic career at Duquesne. He announced his decision Thursday night on his Twitter account.

Has Always been a dream of mine playing Division 1 football for my Hometown. Yesterday that Officially came true. Couldn’t have done it without my Family, Friends, and Coaches who were with me through it all. Proud to announce my Commitment to Duquesne University!???????? #GoDukes pic.twitter.com/4eRsQtYdQH — Sam Brown (@Sammmyb53) February 7, 2020

The Dukes offered Brown at the beginning of December, according to his Twitter. Brown also received offers from Valparaiso and Dayton before making his commitment to play in his hometown.

Over the course of his senior year, Brown recorded a team-high 468 yards on 118 carries. On the defensive side of the ball, he recorded 71 total tackles and 15 of those went for a loss. He also had four sacks, two quarterback hurries and three forced fumbles.

Tags: Fox Chapel