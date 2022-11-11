Fralic Award finalists to be announced Monday

Thursday, November 10, 2022 | 3:09 PM

Pitt Athletics Bill Fralic finished in the top 10 in the Heisman Trophy voting twice.

Finalists for the fourth Bill Fralic Award will be announced Monday at a special press conference.

For the first time, the announcement will come from the Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum at the Heinz History Center, where William P. Fralic Foundation organizers and WPIAL officials will unveil the top candidates for an award that recognizes the WPIAL’s top football lineman.

The press conference will begin at 10:30 a.m.

One finalist will be selected from each of the six classifications.

The late Fralic was a force at Penn Hills, Pitt, where he was a three-time All-American, and over an eight-year career in the NFL.

The museum plans to display memorabilia from Fralic’s storied career that will be part of a future exhibit.

The Fralic winner will be announced at a pancake breakfast next month at Longue Vue Club.

Past winners are Logan Danielson of Thomas Jefferson (2019), Miguel Jackson of Pine-Richland (2020) and Sean FitzSimmons of Central Valley (2021).

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer.