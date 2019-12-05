Fralic Award winner to be announced Saturday morning

By:

Thursday, December 5, 2019 | 6:00 PM

Bill Fralic and andy Urbanic a pre-game ceremony. Penn Hills vs Baldwin football game with a focus on the pre-game ceremony honoring former longtime coach Andy Urbanic. Aaron Loughner | For The Penn Hills Progress

Pancakes.

How appropriate.

Late Penn Hills, Pitt and NFL great Bill Fralic made the pancake block famous and organizers of an award in his honor will announce the first recipient Saturday morning during a pancake breakfast.

The first Bill Fralic Memorial Award, which will recognize the top lineman in the WPIAL this season, will be presented during an invitation-only ceremony at Oakmont Country Club.

The event could be open to the public in the future.

The six finalists are:

Class 6A: Fintan Brose, Hempfield

Class 5A: Brenden Luffey, Moon

Class 4A: Logan Danielson, Thomas Jefferson

Class 3A: Elijah Mike, Aliquippa

Class 2A: Gerald Comedy, Washington

Class A: Zach Crutchman, Jeannette

—Bill Beckner Jr.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Aliquippa, Hempfield, Jeannette, Moon, Thomas Jefferson, Washington