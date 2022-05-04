Franklin Regional baseball team outlasts Kiski Area in extra innings
Tuesday, May 3, 2022 | 8:25 PM
Kiski Area was on the brink of a big, Section 1-5A upset Tuesday after scoring four runs in the bottom of the seventh to send the game into extra innings.
The Cavaliers had the bases loaded and none out in the eighth, but Franklin Regional senior Kyle Morgan pitched out of the jam, setting the stage for Jordan Suvak’s two-run homer in the ninth, resulting in a wild 13-11 victory for the Panthers.
Franklin Regional, which already had clinched a playoff berth, improved 6-3 in the section, 9-4 overall.
The teams meet again in a makeup game at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Murrysville’s Haymaker Park. Kiski Area (4-10, 2-7) needs a victory to tie McKeesport and Gateway for fourth place.
If that occurs, all three teams would be tied at 3-7. Since all three teams split the season series against each other, all three would go to the WPIAL playoffs.
“You had two teams that didn’t want to lose and continued to battle throughout the course of the game,” Panthers coach Bob Saddler said. “Down 11-7 entering the bottom of the seventh, Kiski Area did a great job battling back. It would have been very easy for our boys to be deflated after that, but they were resilient and we were able to prevail today.”
In the ninth, Max Bernadowski singled to deep short, and Suvak, who pitched the first five innings for Franklin Regional, hit a drive to deep left center to give the Panthers their final margin.
“It was a same, normal at-bat,” Suvak said. “I had it once against Penn-Trafford and once against Latrobe. Unfortunately, I wasn’t successful and I was due. I just went up there, saw the ball, took a swing on it and slapped it over the fence.”
Said Albert: “I just have just one senior. The rest are juniors and sophomores. To be down four runs in the seventh and come back, you can’t ask for anything more. Maybe one more hit in the eighth.”
For Franklin, Caden Smith had two triples, a double and two singles. Ryan DalCanton had a double and two singles.
For Kiski Area, Bucci had a home run, double and a single, and Ross had a double and two singles.
