Franklin Regional bowling team faces new challenges in bid for WPIBL three-peat

By:

Sunday, December 15, 2019 | 11:48 AM

Submitted Franklin Regional bowler Alex Smith threw a 879 series with two 300 games on Feb. 16, 2019, at Nesbits Lanes.

So close yet so far away. That might be on the mind of Franklin Regional boys bowling team members.

The Panthers are the two-time defending WPIBL champions led by senior Alex Smith, who is capable of bowling a 300 game more than once in a series.

But when it comes to the ultra-competitiveness of the state and even the western region, there is room for improvement.

Three starters graduated after last season, but coach Adam Reabe’s unit also is returning three starters.

Smith, Michael Zeyzus and Graham Klemstine are looking to not only capture a third consecutive district title but also to vie for the state crown.

“We have a very solid team, but there are a lot of good teams that we will be competing with that should be difficult competition,” Reabe said. “Our younger bowlers are motivated to try and replicate the success of the past few years and to compete in a new section against some teams we have not previously bowled against.”

Smith totaled the highest qualifying round score in the WPIBL boys singles championship before falling to Blackhawk’s Adam Scruri in the semifinals, 186-182.

In 2018, Franklin Regional made it to the state semifinal match before losing to the eventual state champions in three games.

In 2019, the team didn’t make it to the state qualifying round, but Smith advanced to state singles qualifying. Smith finished 15th of 24 bowlers and was the sixth-best from the WPIBL.

The Panthers now compete in the Northeast division with new opponents such as Freeport, St. Joseph and Armstrong along with Kiski Area and Apollo-Ridge.

The girls group lost starters Kenna Gray and Faye Metzger to graduation after last season but return senior Alaina Jenkins.

Gray finished 15th in the district and 28th in the regional qualifying rounds, and Jenkins was 82nd and 55th.

Sarah Robinson is returning, as well, after competing as a freshman last season.

The girls lineup consists of Jenkins and Robinson along with Rachel Kochanowski, Bella Battaglia and Corinne Mazurek.

Joining the boys side as starters with Smith, Klemstine and Zeyzus are Daniel Kline and Ian Sunny.

Both teams started their season with 7-0 victories over Kiski Area on Dec. 4 followed by 5-2 losses to Freeport on Dec. 11.

The Yellowjackets have championship contenders on both teams.

“I was really happy with both the boys and girls performances (against Kiski Area),” Reabe said. “(Last week’s matchup against Freeport was) a good test as we are bowling an away match at Wildlife Lanes (in Lower Burrell) as most of the bowlers have not bowled here before.”

The Panthers were set to return to their home lanes Dec. 18 at the Export Moose against Armstrong.

“We haven’t bowled in this division before. However, based on the results from the first week of matches, Freeport does seem to be the highest-averaging team in the section,” Reabe said. “Both matches against Freeport were very competitive matches, and even though neither team won, we are excited to bowl against them at our home lanes in January.”

Robert Scott III is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

Tags: Franklin Regional