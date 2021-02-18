Franklin Regional boys basketball doing double duty Saturday

Thursday, February 18, 2021 | 5:17 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional coach Steve Scorpion talks with Luke Kimmich during a game against Latrobe on, Jan. 8, 2021, at Franklin Regional High School.

Franklin Regional will pull double-duty Saturday.

The Panthers boys basketball team will play two nonsection games as they continue to sharpen their rotation for the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs.

Coach Steve Scorpion’s grandfather, legendary Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Dick Groat, might appreciate the “let’s play two” reference as it pertains to a baseball doubleheader.

But basketball?

“People are going to think I’m nuts,” Scorpion said. “Two games in one day? Why not?”

Franklin Regional will host Hempfield at noon, then make the trek to Upper St. Clair for a 7:30 p.m. game.

The Upper St. Clair game was postponed Monday because of weather, and Scorpion wanted to make sure it was plugged into the schedule.

He is like a mad scientist when it comes to concocting a slate of games.

“We want to play as many good teams as we can to get us ready for the playoffs,” Scorpion said. “That’s what you have to do to get your guys prepared to see the better competition. My AD said it was okay, so let’s do it.”

Upper St. Clair (11-1) will join in the fun. It will also play twice Saturday as it also hosts Nazareth Prep at 1:30 p.m.

The Panthers (5-4, 5-2 Section 3) only are playing Class 6A teams on the nonsection portion of their schedule. That includes Pine-Richland, North Hills, Hempfield, Upper St. Clair, Penn-Trafford and Fox Chapel.

They will play Penn-Trafford Wednesday and Fox Chapel Thursday.

Talk about a test: Upper St. Clair is ranked No. 1, Fox Chapel 3, Hempfield 4 and Penn-Trafford 5.

