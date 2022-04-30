Franklin Regional boys tennis looking for WPIAL gold

Saturday, April 30, 2022 | 10:01 AM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional sophomore Dhruv Kulkarni serves in the WPIAL Class 3A doubles championship April 27, 2022, at North Allegheny.

Despite graduating a big chunk of its starting lineup that finished second in the 2021 WPIAL Class 3A boys tennis tournament, Franklin Regional is looking to make another run at the title.

The Panthers entered the team tournament, which began May 3 seeded No. 1. Franklin Regional was scheduled to face No. 16 Moon in the opening round. A win would put them in the quarterfinals May 5 against the winner of the match between No. 8 Central Catholic and No. 9 Kiski Area.

“I guess we’ll see if the tennis committee was right in seeding us No. 1,” Franklin Regional coach Howard Fisher said. “There are a lot of very good teams in the tournament. We’ll have to play well.

“I believe we’re prepared. There is a lot of pressure on us. Hopefully, we can complete the job.”

Franklin Regional has played well this season. The Allen brothers, Andrew and Aaron, competed in the WPIAL singles tournament, and Andrew placed fourth.

The Allens and the team’s first doubles squad of Dhruv Kulkarni and Prerit Yadav competed in the WPIAL doubles tournament, with Yadav and Kulkarni placing second and earning a trip to Hershey for the PIAA tournament May 27-28. The Allens placed third.

Kulkarni and Yadav fell to the top two singles players from Shady Side Academy — David Mnuskin and Sam Bitzer. The Allens also fell to the Shady Side duo in the semifinals.

While the cold and windy weather conditions affected Kulkarni and Yadav, the duo is looking forward to their trip to Hershey.

“It was very difficult to play in the wind,” Kulkarni said. “We struggled a lot in the first set. We got used to it in the second set and battled back.

“We’re looking forward to states. We have to cover the alleys better and have better serves.”

They’re also excited to compete in the team tournament.

“We reached the finals and lost,” Yadav said. “It’s the second year in a row that we’re the first seed. We want to win it this year and go further in the state tournament. I’m looking forward to it.

“I feel everyone has been playing well. We just have to continue to play our game.”

Kulkarni added: “We have high expectations and want to repeat last year’s success. I’m looking forward to it.”

