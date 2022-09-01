Franklin Regional buckles down, makes early goal stand up in win over Penn-Trafford
Wednesday, August 31, 2022 | 11:03 PM
Get a goal on the board early, possess the ball and make defensive stops.
Franklin Regional checked all three boxes in its Section 3-3A opener Wednesday night at Penn-Trafford.
“We’re going to play a lot of games this way,” Panthers coach Scott Arnold said.
Senior winger Natalie Ribar scored off a direct kick from deep in the far corner of the end zone in the fourth minute and the Panthers (2-0, 1-0) held their ground the rest of the way for a 1-0 victory, despite some quality scoring chances from Penn-Trafford (1-1, 1-1), which moved down from Class 4A this season.
“We would have liked to have added a second goal there, but our girls played well,” Arnold said. “Getting that early goal is really helpful. We’re not a team that is going to concede a lot of goals.”
Sophomore defender Eden Williams sent the kick into a crowd in front of the net, and Ribar toed it and zinged a shot right of diving Warriors keeper Rease Solomon for a 1-0 lead.
“We couldn’t play like we do without our defense,” Ribar said. “It’s my first year playing varsity. It was so nerve-racking having a 1-0 lead for almost the entire game. P-T came out ready to play.”
Penn-Trafford pressed down the stretch in the second half and as a result managed two corner kicks and a free kick inside the final minute. But the Panthers and junior keeper Aris Lamanna (3 saves) did not waver.
“Their corner kick was a letdown for us, but I thought we really battled,” Penn-Trafford coach Jimmy Mastroianni said. “Our girls fought hard until the end. Franklin Regional is a tough team.”
Franklin Regional subbed frequently, using 17 girls, including four forwards.
Arnold said Ribar earned her goal, the Panthers’ second on a set piece this season. Sophomore Abby Paterline scored on a penalty kick in a 4-0 win over Kiski Area in the season opener.
Paterline, who wore two different shoes against Penn-Trafford, also contributed to the win.
“Natalie is a player you want to find a role for,” Arnold said. “She works so hard every day at practice.”
Penn-Trafford, which had five shots on net, played four of its nine freshmen.
The teams used the game as a platform to raise money for 6-year-old Liam Lavelle, who has had multiple surgeries following a lawnmower accident in July that resulted in the amputation of his feet.
Proceeds from the “Kick It For A Cause” will go to the family.
Lavelle has earned the nickname “The Lion.”
